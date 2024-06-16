Chantalle Ng and Lin Meijiao bid touching farewell to pet dog: 'The joy I had with you in my life outweighs the sorrow of letting you go'

Pets bring so much joy into our lives, and yet our time with them can be so short.

Veteran actress Lin Meijiao and her daughter, actress Chantalle Ng, recently bid farewell to their miniature poodle, Dasher.

Chantalle, 28, shared an Instagram post yesterday (June 15) with a photo of her sitting on grass and hugging the dog.

"You came into our lives when you were seven years old, I didn't expect a full beautiful 10 years with you," she captioned the post.

"The joy I had with you in my life outweighs the sorrow of letting you go, and I will meet you and do it all over in a heartbeat."

Chantalle had revealed in a 2019 interview with 8days that Dasher had been adopted from animal welfare organisation SOSD Singapore, after his previous owner gave him up.

She also shared a classic meme, where the Grim Reaper tells a dog: "It is time to go."

"Was I a good boy?" the dog asks.

"No," the Grim Reaper responds. "I'm told you were the best."

Chantalle's showbiz pals, including Sheila Sim, Carrie Wong and Desmond Tan expressed their condolences, commenting on her post with heart emojis.

"Run free, Dasher boy," wrote actress He Yingying.

Meijiao commented: "Such a brave and good boy, Dasher."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8O81r1vxqr/[/embed]

The 60-year-old also took to Instagram today to celebrate the beloved family pet, sharing photos of herself and Chantalle with the dog.

"Dasher, Dasher Boy, Handsome, Eng Huat, Uncle, we have many special names for you," Meijiao captioned the post. "Is it because you have such a colourful personality?"

She shared that Dasher was "good at acrobatics" and could sit and roll, and would "perform" whenever guests came over.

"Maybe you were abandoned in the past, which caused you to have separation anxiety, so you needed to work harder to avoid being abandoned," Meijiao added. "Don't worry, you found your home."

She thanked Dasher for being part of the family and allowing them to take care of him, including in his final days.

"I said you should be willing to let go when your body is broken, so it's okay to let go," she continued. "Thank you for being obedient and letting go peacefully. You have successfully completed your task.

"You must be well, happy and cheerful in another land. We love you."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8QXmVlyrXW/[/embed]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.