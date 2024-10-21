G-Dragon, Lee Dong-wook, Park Shin-hye: K-celebs turn up in force for comedian Jo Se-ho's wedding

South Korean comedian Jo Se-ho tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend yesterday (Oct 20), and his guest list was a star-studded one.

The wedding reception was held at The Shilla, a five-star hotel in Seoul, with famous celebrities like BigBang's G-Dragon and Taeyang, Lee Dong-wook and Park Shin-hye in attendance.

G-Dragon and Shin-hye congratulated the 42-year-old groom on their Instagram Stories while Dong-wook, a close friend of Se-ho, reportedly gave a speech. Taeyang, Gummy and Kim Bum-soo sang congratulatory songs.

Actress Lee Si-young shared a photo of the fancy menu - consisting of dishes like South Sea rock octopus ceviche and Angus beef tenderloin steak - and also of herself sitting next to YouTuber Dex (also known as Kim Jin-young).

Other notables names at the wedding include current and former Running Man cast members Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook and Lee Kwang-soo, as well as actors Choi Ji-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Sung-kyung, Choi Tae-joon, Yoo Yeon-seok, Song Seung-heon, Seolhyun, Nana, Ryu Jun-yeol, Lee Seung-gi and his actress wife Lee Da-in.

K-pop idols Sunny from Girls' Generation, Exo's Kyungsoo and Chanyeol, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Heechul and Eunhyuk, CNBlue's Yonghwa, Monsta X's Shownu and TXT's Beomgyu were also there.

[embed]https://youtu.be/9fQ_gGdf2QA?si=kNFmPbmU0aJy9pOl[/embed]

According to reports there were about 900 guests, with over 50 of them being celebrities.

Se-ho expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post, concluding it with: "I'll have a great honeymoon!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBWNAZBzQFz/?igsh=OGl5eWx4b2d4bWlx[/embed]

