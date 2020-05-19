Bumper tables, stuffed pandas and other quirky social distancing measures found around the world

If there was a word of the year for 2020, it would have to be "social distancing".

Unheard of in 2019, everyone young and old is now well-acquainted with this word and in turn, we have seen various measures taken to ensure that people keep a distance.

And as the effects of Covid-19 linger longer than anyone expected, the solutions have become increasingly innovative and quirky, a true showcase of creativity and ingenuity of humankind.

Stuffed pandas

Looking for a furry companion while you dine amid the Covid-19 outbreak? You can now find it at Vietnamese restaurant Maison Saigon in Bangkok.

Instead of simply putting crosses on seats, the restaurant decided to fill chairs that should not be occupied because of social distancing with stuffed pandas, bringing a smile to its customer's faces.

Mannequins

American Michelin three-starred restaurant, The Inn at Little Washington, is filling its vacant seats with life-sized mannequins that are dressed in clothing from the 1940s when it re-opens on May 29.

And to make it less awkward (or perhaps more) for diners, servers have been instructed to pour wine for the mannequins and ask them about their evening. It will certainly make for an interesting dining experience.

Cardboard cutouts

It’s all about having a laugh and making the most of our situation . . #cardboardcustomers Posted by Five Dock Dining on Friday, 15 May 2020

You won't feel lonely while dining at Five Dock Dining in Sydney, Australia. Empty chairs in the restaurant are filled with cardboard cutouts of people in positions that you would expect them to be in while dining out.

The restaurant will also be playing guest "chatter" over its speakers to fill in the silence for guests.

Open umbrellas

https://twitter.com/drthomasisaac/status/1254311060506415104?s=20

Come rain or shine, the residents of Alappuzha, a village in Kerala, can now be found always carrying an open umbrella. The rationale behind this unique mandate is that people will naturally be forced to stand at least one metre away from the nearest person.

Social distancing headgear

https://twitter.com/chowleen/status/1254590781446410240?ref_src=twsrc%20per%20cent5Etfw%20per%20cent7Ctwcamp%20per%20cent5Etweet

When schools reopened in Hangzhou, China, students in a primary school were seen donning hats that look like they came from another era. The Song dynasty to be exact.

The hats feature long horizontal plumes that were supposed to prevent officials from conspiring together in court, and the design continues to serve its purpose now, keeping students apart.

The new normal? Posted by Shanghaiist on Tuesday, 5 May 2020

The design has proven to be popular as Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan, China, started issuing similar-looking headgear to visitors who come to view the awe-inspiring canyon views and massive glass bottom bridge.

Based on pictures, the hats that feature one-metre long balloons are somewhat effective in keeping people apart from one another.

This headgear design even travelled across the globe to Germany, where to celebrate its re-opening, Cafe Rothe in Schwerin distributed hats with two pool noodles tied on top to promote social distancing amongst its customers.

Angel wings

Maybe we should all be wearing these? Posted by Shanghaiist on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

If hats don't work, how about wings? A school in Hangzhou assigned its students a very unique project: create your very own pair of wings to wear to school.

And the results are colourful, creative and at least one-metre long to keep the students safely apart from one another.

Greenhouse dining rooms

To cater to those who want to dine alfresco but in a safe environment, Mediamatic Eten in Amsterdam created glass-made greenhouses that overlook the water.

Each greenhouse seats up to three people and waiters serve you wearing face shields with food delivered on a long wooden board while maintaining a safe distance away from guests, of course.

Bumper Tables

https://twitter.com/CamilaFNews/status/1262430490813968385

Think dining on a bumper car. That's the concept of the custom-made tables that Fish Tales in Maryland, US has created in the name of social distancing.

The round-shaped tables are lined with an inner tube and guests stand in a hole in the middle of the table. It is certainly effective in keeping people apart, based on the videos we have seen.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kailun@asiaone.com