'Just for a potato': Singaporean couple flies to UK to try viral baked dish

If you're not already aware, there's a food truck in Preston, UK, that has gained a worldwide fanbase selling jacket potatoes.

Co-owners and brothers Jake and Harley Nelson, along with their Spud Bros team, are known for sharing videos of their interactions with customers on social media.

One such video posted on the family-run business' Facebook page last Friday (Jan 10) has gone viral, featuring an amusing interaction between the Spud Bros and a couple who had flown in from Singapore to have a taste of their popular baked dish.

"Can we get a large spud with cheese and garlic chicken?" the Singaporean woman asked as she and her travel partner stood in front of the food truck.

A snaking queue can be seen behind them.

While their order was being prepared, the conversation began.

The couple, whose names are not known, mentioned that they had flown 13 hours from Singapore to London—to the brothers' amazement.

"Just for a potato," one of Nelson brothers cheekily replied. "You've come to the right place."

Upon receiving their order, the Spud Bros handed their Singaporean customers a world map.

"You're going to have to cross off Singapore," he said, which they did.

And not only that, the couple got to enjoy their jacket potato for free.

"They are on us, eh," said one of the brothers in the video.

The video has since garnered almost 150,000 views and 100 comments.

The comments section featured a number of Singaporean users, with one commenting: "I'm coming next from Singapore."

Another user mentioned that the two Singaporeans likely didn't travel to England solely for a potato, but suggested that they were simply exhibiting typical Singaporean behaviour by joining a long queue.

The jacket potato is back

With more than 3.4 million followers on TikTok, it seems like the Spud Bros are spearheading the revival of this humble dish.

Based on their official website, regular menu items include The Spud Bros Classic, Tuna Coleslaw and The Spud Father.

Prices start from roughly $15, for the classic, and more substantial items would cost about $18.

Fans of the brand have also taken a liking for designing their own jacket potato, with additional toppings such as chicken curry, baked beans and chilli con carne.

Apart from Preston, fans would be pleased to hear that they have opened a branch in the heart of London.

Located in Soho, this branch is open daily from 11am till sold out.

