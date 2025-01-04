3 lucky punters share $11.6m Toto New Year Draw jackpot

New year, new millionaires.

Three lucky punters will each take home over $3.8 million after striking the jackpot in the first Toto draw of 2025 held on Friday (Jan 3) night.

With no winners from the past two draws in December, the Toto New Year Draw jackpot had snowballed to an estimated $8.2 million.

The Group 1 prize amount for Friday ultimately climbed to $11,637,633, after 38 per cent of sales was added to the snowballed sum.

The winning numbers from the draw were: 9, 11, 24, 29, 39 and 46, with an additional number of 31.

According to the Singapore Pools' website, two of the winning tickets are QuickPick System 7 entries, with one bought online and another at Tay Sui Lan Agency located at The Arcade.

The third punter had purchased a QuickPick ordinary ticket at NTUC FairPrice Hillion Mall.

Thirteen punters who won the Group 2 prize will each collect over $136,000.

In the 2024 Toto New Year Draw, the $5.89 million jackpot was split three ways, with each getting over $1.96 million.

The next Toto draw will take place on Jan 6, with an estimated jackpot of $1 million.

The highly anticipated Reunion and Hongbao draws will reportedly take place on Jan 24 and Feb 7 respectively.

