Singaporean man dies after receiving massage in Phuket

A Singaporean man died on Saturday (Dec 7) after experiencing breathing difficulties at a massage parlour in Patong Beach, Phuket.

The 52-year-old man, identified as Lee Mun Tuck, had fallen asleep during a 45-minute oil massage, and was snoring loudly before showing signs of distress, said Patong police chief Pol Col Chalermchai Hernsawad, reported Thai local media outlets.

Staff at the massage parlour performed first aid on Lee and and contacted emergency services, but their resuscitation effects were to no avail.

Lee was later taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, reported Phuket News. There were no visible injuries on his body.

Lee's wife, who was at the massage parlour, informed the police that her husband had been drinking beer prior to the session and had a sedentary lifestyle.

She said she did not suspect foul play in her husband's death, and has declined an autopsy, reported The Bangkok Post.

Lee's body will be sent back to Singapore for religious rites.

The massage parlour, where Lee was a frequent customer, expressed shock at the incident. The employee who performed the massage was unable to comment on the incident as he did not report to work, Phuket News reported.

Staff from the massage parlour also maintained that Lee appeared fine during the massage and that he did not die on their premises.

Second death linked to massage in a week

Lee's case is the second massage-related death in Thailand in a week, after 20-year-old Thai singer Phing Chyada died after receiving a neck-twisting massage at a parlour in Udon Thani province, located in northeast Thailand.

Chyada reportedly went for massage to relieve her shoulder pain in October, reported The Bangkok Post.

Out of the three massage sessions she went for, two involved neck-twisting.

Chyada's boyfriend said she soon started to feel numbness on half of her body and could not use her left arm after first session.

On her third and final visit, Chyada met a masseuse with a "heavy hand", which left her with swelling and bruises over her body for a week.

Gradually, her condition worsened and the numbness spread, before she could no longer lift her right arm and could use less than 50 per cent of her body.

On Nov 18, Bangkok Post reported that she could no longer move nor help herself up. She died from a blood infection on Dec 8, reported the Nation.

[[nid:691867]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com