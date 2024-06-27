Daily roundup: Fan Bingbing, Cha Eun-woo, Kanye and more: Celeb fashion hits and misses in Paris — and other top stories today

1. Fan Bingbing, Cha Eun-woo, Kanye and more: Celeb fashion hits and misses in Paris

The who's who of the fashion world congregated in Paris over the last two weeks, with the men's Spring/Summer 2025 shows held from June 18 to 23 and the Haute Couture Week from June 24 to 27... » READ MORE

2. 'I want to promote vegetarian food to more people': Bukit Batok stall owner offers $1.80 meals for over 20 years

At 1am, many people would be asleep or just going to bed, but hawker Vivianne Lie is just starting her day and getting prepped to serve the morning breakfast crowd... » READ MORE

3. 'They wouldn't listen': Pasir Ris homeowner says passers-by rummage through items she threw out, causing 'mountain of trash'

The housewife had packed her unwanted items into five boxes and placed them neatly beside a recycling bin on the ground floor of her HDB block last Thursday (June 20)... » READ MORE

4. 'So unhygienic': Bread delivery truck seen being used to move furniture, Gardenia investigating

Was he making some dough on the side?

Photos showing a driver using a Gardenia truck to move furniture have recently sparked questions from members of the public... » READ MORE