Daily roundup: Hong Kong pop star Edan Lui admits budding relationship with Malaysian actress Lin Min Chen — and other top stories today

1. 'Please show mercy': Hong Kong pop star Edan Lui admits budding relationship with Malaysian actress Lin Min Chen

Dating rumours between Hong Kong pop star Edan Lui and Malaysian actress Lin Min Chen erupted recently and on Sept 8, he admitted to the media that they are getting to know each other.

The 27-year-old Mirror member was at the Sha Tin Racecourse 2024/25 Season Opening and was asked if he will be attending Min Chen's upcoming fanmeet in Hong Kong... » READ MORE

2. 'Some kids were close to tears': Women boo, give thumbs down to winners at children's reading competition

Several children at an award ceremony were reportedly left close to tears, after some adults in the audience jeered at them.

The incident occurred at final of the National Chinese Creative Reading Competition...» READ MORE

3. 6 men, including 1 Singaporean, to be charged for suspected involvement in illegal cyber activities

Six men will be charged in court for their suspected involvement in illegal cyber activities committed in Singapore, the police and Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a joint statement on Tuesday (Sept 10).

All of them — five Chinese nationals and one Singaporean — have been remanded for further investigations as the police continue to investigate their local network of contacts and the global syndicate to which they are linked... » READ MORE

4. Cristiano Ronaldo picks the best footballers of his generation in 'this or that' challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered by some to be the greatest footballer of all time.

But the goal machine has rarely given a peek into who he thinks are the best footballers of his generation... » READ MORE

