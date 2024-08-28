Daily roundup: Second sinkhole appears in KL days after woman falls into one — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Second sinkhole appears in KL days after woman falls into one

A new sinkhole has appeared in Kuala Lumpur, just 50 metres away from where the first sinkhole swallowed a tourist from India on Aug 23.

This collapse reportedly happened at about 2.30am on Wednesday (Aug 28)... » READ MORE

2. 'I gritted my teeth': Celest Chong recounts being sexually harassed by director

Celest Chong's career has spanned over two decades in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Canada, and during that time she has faced setbacks and difficult situations.

She once had to shoot 18 scenes in a day for a production... » READ MORE

3. British Hainan restaurant to shutter Joo Chiat outlet after 11 years due to redevelopment

This British Hainan outlet, sat on the cross-junction of Carpmael Road and Crane Road, has been serving up British Hainanese cuisine since 2013.

But after more than a decade, the outlet will be shuttering its doors... » READ MORE

4. Man who died in Potong Pasir fire was reportedly drunk, left outside flat by friend

A 44-year-old man who died in a fire outside a Potong Pasir flat on Wednesday (Aug 28) morning was drunk and had been taken home by a friend shortly before the incident, said his older brother.

The brother, who only wanted to be known as Lim... » READ MORE

