Daily roundup: Shaw Theatres to close Seletar Mall branch after a decade, running a promotion to mark closure — and other top stories today

1. Shaw Theatres to close Seletar Mall branch after a decade, running a promotion to mark closure

Moviegoers who patronise Shaw Theatres' branch at The Seletar Mall will be sad to know that it will be shuttering for good after a decade.

The cinema's last day of operations will be on Dec 15, Shaw Theatres announced on its Instagram account on Tuesday (Dec 3)... » READ MORE

2. Ang Mo Kio resident sees red after soiled sanitary pads land on his air-con condenser

Soiled sanitary napkins littering the air-con condenser unit of a flat in Ang Mo Kio is making a resident see red.

The resident, surnamed Zheng, said he has faced this issue for the past six months... » READ MORE

3. 'It's good to know where you stand': Younger workers are using social media to push for pay transparency

Karishma Jashani earns more than $300,000 annually working in tech sales.

This is not a secret — she has shared it with her 25,000 followers on TikTok and anyone who chances upon her account, where she details her job scope and what she does daily. She also shares tips, such as what those looking for a similar job should keep an eye on in their salary packages... » READ MORE

4. Surprise! Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang are married

Congratulations are in order for former Exo member Huang Zitao and ex-SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yiyang.

On Dec 2 at 7.19pm, the couple posted on Weibo photos of themselves and their marriage certificates, indicating that they'd tied the knot... » READ MORE

