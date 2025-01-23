Daily roundup: This sleek new cafe at Beach Road has coffee and matcha on tap - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Welcome to the future: This sleek new cafe at Beach Road has coffee and matcha on tap

There's a new coffee spot in town, and its brews aren't the only thing about it worth noting... » READ MORE

2. FairPrice offers $8 voucher for every $100 spent from Jan 23 to 26

Singaporeans will receive an $8 voucher for every $100 spent in a single receipt across all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra stores from Jan 23 to 26... » READ MORE

3. 'Heart-wrenching arguments': Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh open up about early years of marriage

It has been 10 years since Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh said their 'I dos' in Sentosa, with the iconic but since-demolished Merlion statue serving as backdrop to their nuptials on Sept 9, 2014... » READ MORE

4. 2 elderly victims lose about $6m to fake 'overseas police officer'

Two elderly victims lost $1 million and $4.9 million respectively in December 2024, after they were deceived by scammers posing as overseas law enforcement officers... » READ MORE

