FairPrice offers $8 voucher for every $100 spent from Jan 23 to 26

Singaporeans will receive an $8 voucher for every $100 spent in a single receipt across all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra stores from Jan 23 to 26.

Shoppers will be limited to two return vouchers per transaction, according to a statement from the FairPrice Group on Jan 23.

The vouchers will be redeemable across all FairPrice stores from Jan 24 to Feb 28 2025. The initiative comes amid the retail giant's efforts to keep festive essentials affordable for Singaporeans.

FairPrice gave out $6 return vouchers to shoppers who spent at least $60 of their CDC vouchers in stores from Jan 3 to 12. They had also announced price freezes on popular Chinese New Year items and discounts on selected fresh vegetables from Jan 9 to Feb 12.

"Through the launch of our second round of Return Vouchers this year, we want to help all in Singapore stretch their dollar even further, and ring in the new year with the staples they need for celebrations with family and loved ones," said FairPrice Group CEO, Vipul Chawla.

The group also said they are providing blue and orange Chas cardholders with a six per cent discount at all FairPrice supermarkets and Unity outlets on Thursdays and Fridays from Jan 1 to March 1.

