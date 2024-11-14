Daily roundup: Zhang Shuifa talks about returning to showbiz — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Very stressful but thankful': Zhang Shuifa talks about returning to showbiz

When former TV actor Zhang Shuifa appeared in a sales livestream with some local celebs in July, it sparked nostalgia among netizens who hadn't seen him on screens for years... » READ MORE

2. Using phone? Jaywalker hit and sent flying by taxi in Orchard

A woman was sent flying after she was hit by a car on Wednesday (Nov 13) morning.

The incident occurred at the junction of Orchard Road and Handy Road... » READ MORE

3. Auntie who sold off Million Star Fried Banana is back at Changi Village, after original unit gets taken over by rival brand

There's a new twist to the story of popular fried fritters stall Million Star Fried Banana, which was recently sold to a buyer for a six-figure sum... » READ MORE

4. Woman brandishes knife in clash with couple over rental deposit for Yishun condo

After their rental agreement with a sublessor fell through, a couple asked for their deposit to be returned... » READ MORE

