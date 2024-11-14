Using phone? Jaywalker hit and sent flying by taxi in Orchard

A woman was sent flying after she was hit by a car on Wednesday (Nov 13) morning.

The incident occurred at the junction of Orchard Road and Handy Road.

In a video posted to the SG Kaypoh Facebook group, the woman is seen crossing the road while the traffic light was not in her favour.

She appears to be looking down at her phone.

The driver involved in the accident did not notice her till it was too late and collided with her head-on.

In the video, the woman is sent flying and lands several metres in front of the car upon impact.

She manages to sit up after landing, and looks stunned from the impact.

The driver and his passenger also rush out of the vehicle to assist.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian at the junction of Orchard Road and Handy Road on Nov 13 at about 3.15am.

A 26-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital while a 67-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations. The police said that investigations are ongoing.

