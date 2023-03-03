Daily roundup: Railway employee steals details of BTS' RM including address and mobile number — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Privacy of BTS' RM violated: Railway employee steals details including address and mobile number

How far would a fan go to get close to their favourite idol? Too far it seems, as one fan of BTS' RM used their work connections... » READ MORE

2. 'I don't have conservative clothes': Woman attending Malay wedding for first time shares pain of finding the right outfit

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/_fluffyyy

Being invited to a friend's wedding is usually an exciting prospect. Until you realise that your wardrobe doesn't contain the appropriate clothes for such an event... » READ MORE

3. Natural lighting in toilet, customised sink: Walk through Yao Wenlong's new JB house

Yao Wenlong's brings reporters around his new home. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/8World

He's got a shiny new home, but only one room has been graced by Yao Wenlong's personal touch... » READ MORE

4. Left for dead: Otters invade Serangoon Gardens home and 'rip out eyes, fins and tails' of pet koi

PHOTO: Teo

Otters are generally well loved in Singapore. However, a recent uptick of otter attacks has caused distress to many fish owners across the island... » READ MORE

