What's in a name? Web developer in Philippines names newborn baby 'HTML'

Some suggest looking at the Internet for ideas when naming your newborn baby.

One couple from Bulacan, Philippines may have taken that advice literally and named their baby boy Hypertext Markup Language (HTML) Rayo Pascual.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (June 10), Sincerely Pascual uploaded a photograph of her baby nephew with the caption: "Welcome to the world, HTML."

The post has gone viral with more than 12,000 reactions and close to 10,000 shares.

The proud aunt said her brother decided on the name ‘HTML’ due to his occupation as a web developer, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

In programming, HTML is a language used to explain the structure of a website – from how text, images and links appear on a web page.

Unique names run in the family — HTML's dad is named Macaroni ’85, and his sisters are Spaghetti ’88 and Sincerely Yours ’98, Pascual added.

The publication also reported that the baby’s mother, Salie Rayo Pascual, is delighted to welcome her firstborn and their relatives were delighted by her baby’s name.

Some of the more interesting names in recent memory include Elon Musk's first child X Æ A-12 and the Indonesian girl named 'Y'.

