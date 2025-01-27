Wife of Chinese national held in Philippines denies he is a spy

MANILA — The Filipino wife of a Chinese national arrested recently in the Philippines for alleged espionage denied on Monday (Jan 27) that her husband was a spy, saying he worked for a company specialising in self-driving cars.

Philippine law enforcers arrested Deng Yuanqing and two other Filipinos on suspicion of espionage on Jan 17 after seizing equipment they alleged was used to survey facilities that include military bases and key infrastructure.

It is not clear how Deng has responded to the accusations. China's embassy in Manila has said the allegations were "baseless".

The suspect's wife, Noemi Deng, told a press conference her husband was conducting surveys for a firm that specialises in self-driving cars.

"I can only say one thing: he is not a spy," she said.

His arrest came at a time of mistrust and maritime rivalry between China and the Philippines and as Manila boosts its security ties with defence ally the United States.

Deng said she met her husband online in 2013 and travelled frequently to China, but could not provide details about his professional background.

"I am not in a position to answer questions that I cannot truthfully and accurately answer," she said.

The Philippines' justice ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

