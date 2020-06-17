How to check your voting details and polling district on the SingPass Mobile app

It’s been five years since the last General Election.

This guide should be helpful to all 2.65 million people who’ll be heading to the polls soon, which could be as early as next month. Everything’s falling into place anyway, with Singapore entering phase 2 of reopening the economy this Friday (June 19).

By now, you should already know if you’re eligible to vote and which electoral division you’re in.

If not, there are two ways to check your particulars. One way is to head over to the Elections Department Singapore website and click voter services. There you’ll need to log in using your SingPass account before doing things like checking your name in the registers or apply to be an overseas elector if you’re (still) abroad.

Otherwise, there’s the easier method — using the SingPass Mobile app on your smartphone. You'd probably have it already since you’ll need it to quickly check in and out of places these days through SafeEntry. But in case you don’t have the app and want to check your voting details on the go…

Head over to the App Store on iPhones or the Google Play Store if you’re running on Android. For users of newer Huawei phones, tough luck.

PHOTO: App Store screengrab

Sign in to your SingPass account on the app. This will take a while because of extra safety procedures — Two-Factor Authentication and stuff.

PHOTO: SingPass Mobile screengrab

You should be able to see your digital identity card and other information like the properties you own and driver license details.

PHOTO: SingPass

Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the screen. That’s where you’ll find your voting details, including your electoral division, polling district and voter serial number.

PHOTO: SingPass Mobile screengrab

