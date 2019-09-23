Japan roboticists predict the rise of machines

Read also

"Every year we're developing new technology -- like deep learning, which has improved the performance of pattern recognition," he added.

"Now we're focusing on intention and desire, and if we implement them into robots whether they become more human-like."

Robots are already widely used in Japan -- from cooking noodles to helping patients with physiotherapy.

Japanese roboticist Hiroshi Ishiguro believes recent breakthroughs in robotics and artificial intelligence will accelerate the synthesis of man and machine. PHOTO: AFP

Marketed as the world's first "cyborg-type" robot, HAL (hybrid assistive limb) -- developed by Tsukuba University and Japanese company Cyberdyne -- is helping people in wheelchairs walk again using sensors connected to the unit's control system.

Scientists believe service robots will one day help us with household chores, from taking out the garbage to making the perfect slice of toast.

Stockbrokers in Japan and around the world are already deploying AI bots to forecast stock market trends and science fiction's rapid advance towards science fact owes much to the likes of Ishiguro.

He previously created an android copy of himself -- using complex moving parts, electronics, silicone skin and his own hair -- that he sends on business trips in his place.

Wake up, time to die

But Ishiguro believes recent breakthroughs in robotics and artificial intelligence will accelerate the synthesis of man and machine.