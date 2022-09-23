Some Apple iPhone 14 Pro users facing issues with CarPlay phone calls

Another iOS 16-related bug is affecting some Apple iPhone 14 Pro users.

According to multiple reports, iPhone 14 Pro users are facing issues when making Carplay calls. The recipients on the other end could not hear the callers well/clearly. Most of the iPhone 14 Pro devices with the issues are running iOS 16.0.1.

Apple has yet to comment on the matter, but it should include a fix for this problem in the upcoming software update.

iPhone 14 Pro users are complaining of an uncontrollable shake or rattling issue with their cameras. iPhone 14 users are also reporting excessive copy and paste prompts when using their devices. These issues will be fixed via a software update next week.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.