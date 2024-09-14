It's a girl! Former actor Kang Chengxi and wife welcome 1st child

Kang Chengxi and his wife Amy See are now proud parents to a baby girl named Lovene.

The former Mediacorp actor, 39, announced the news through an Instagram Story on Friday (Sept 13) writing: "Welcome to the world, baby!"

In the accompanying video, the newborn can be seen sticking her tongue out and opening her eyes.

The previous day, Chengxi had shared a video of his wife walking into the KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) delivery suite "cool as a cucumber".

18 hours later, the couple were still waiting for Lovene's birth.

See said on her own Instagram Story that Lovene had been "induced for 25 hours" and that she weighed 2.83kg with a length of 49cm.

During delivery, the doctor's forceps left a red mark on the baby's face but it "will be gone soon", See added.

She also shared a video of Chengxi changing their daughter's diapers and wrote: "Before Lovene was born, I was really afraid Chengxi would be an incompetent teammate but turns out he really surprised me.

"He's taking care of Lovene and me all the time. Thank you, daddy."

Chengxi took part in the acting competition Star Idol in 2005 while in university and was an actor until 2008, before leaving Mediacorp to focus on his education.

He later became a flight attendant on Singapore Airlines, where he met See, and the two married in 2023. They announced her pregnancy in April.

Chengxi also runs the sales livestream platform Ichigo.sg with Pornsak, Shane Pow and fellow ex-actor Zhang Zhengxuan.

