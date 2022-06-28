5 easy ways to get rid of scalp buildup at home

Does your scalp feel grimy or itchy every now and then? Or are you guilty of using different hair products such as dry shampoo or stylers? Whatever the case is, chances are you’ve experienced some buildup.

Your scalp’s natural oils are great for nourishing your strands, but if you’ve gone a day or two without washing your hair, you might start to notice that your scalp feels itchier and your hair looking greasy and lifeless.

There are, however, two types of scalp buildup: natural and product buildup. The former is typically caused when dead skin, dirt, and sebum accumulate on your scalp. This is common especially if you go too long between washes. On the hand, product buildup, as the name suggests, is caused by the hair products your use. it can build up on the scalp and cause its own type of flakes and are typically “stickier” in texture.

While it’s a common issue for many, getting rid of scalp buildup is fairly simple and you can even do so from the comfort of your own home. From incorporating apple cider vinegar into your hair care routine to making sure you’re washing your hair enough, ahead, we’ve gathered five ways to get rid of buildup for a healthier scalp.

Rinse your scalp with apple cider vinegar

By now you would have probably heard about the wonders apple cider vinegar can do for your body. Whether it’s clearing your skin or weight loss, ACV has long been a holy grail for many in their daily routines. In this case, however, apple cider vinegar can be used to cleanse your scalp too. Thanks to its acidic content, ACV works to break down residue that settles on the scalp.

To use it, simply combine half a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and one cup of cold water, then mix it together to form your solution. After shampooing your hair, as a final step in the shower, massage the apple cider vinegar mixture into your scalp, leave it for 2 to 3 minutes and rinse with cold water.

Wash your hair regularly PHOTO: Pexels When it comes to washing your hair, there’s no clear-cut answer as to how often you should be washing it. Some can go for days without washing it while others have to make it a point to wash it daily. However, if you’re still unsure, your scalp can clue you in to when you need another wash. Does it feel greasy? Is it flaking? Does it itch? If your answer is yes, then it’s best that you go for a quick rinse and edit your shampoo schedule accordingly.

Incorporate a clarifying shampoo into your routine PHOTO: Ouai Clarifying shampoo allows you to almost hit the reset button on your hair and restore it to its most natural state. It helps to effectively dissolve oil and remove impurities and leaves you with a clean scalp. However, it is important to note that scalp shampoos should not replace your regular shampoo, or you may be stripping out your hair’s natural oils. Do take note that if you have freshly dyed hair, clarifying shampoos will also cause the colour to fade much faster than regular shampoos due to its content.

Invest in a scalp scrub PHOTO: Drunk Elephant Like your skin, your scalp requires some exfoliation every once in awhile. A great option to try would be the T.L.C. Happi Scalp™ Scrub from Drunk Elephant. Formulated with AHA/BHA acid, the scrub works to break down and dissolve dead skin cells and styling product buildup, while the infused biodegradable and gentle plant cellulose exfoliating beads help to slough off all the impurities. What’s more, it also leaves your scalp feeling nourished, balanced and flake-free.

Washing shampoo & conditioner out properly PHOTO: Pexels Believe it or not, one of the biggest causes of buildup is not washing your products out properly. To provide a deep clean, be sure to spend some time washing your hair thoroughly after shampooing before moving on to the next step. The same goes for rinsing your hair after letting your conditioner sit in for a few minutes.

This article was first published in Her World Online.