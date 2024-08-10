August 2024: Events in Singapore for family fun and cultural adventures

Looking for exciting ways to spend quality time with your little ones this August 2024? You're in luck! Singapore is buzzing with fantastic events that promise to entertain, educate, and create lasting memories for the whole family.

Celebrate heritage with three weekends of cultural richness at A Date with Tradition

First on our list of August 2024 Singapore events are cultural experiences that will broaden your family's horizons and deepen your appreciation for Singapore's rich heritage.

Arts House Limited (AHL) is thrilled to present A Date with Tradition at Stamford Arts Centre (SAC), in conjunction with the Singapore Night Festival (SNF).

This year, the event has expanded to span three weekends from Aug 23 to Sept 7, 2024, offering families an abundance of opportunities to dive into a vibrant array of programs and activities that celebrate the richness of traditional arts.

From captivating performances to dynamic art installations and interactive workshops, A Date with Tradition 2024 promises to be an unforgettable journey into the rich tapestry of traditional arts.

Discover diverse performances and art installations

Multicultural performances

August 2024 Singapore events for family fun and cultural adventures

Open Score Project in Palindrome: Music enthusiasts can immerse themselves in an original composition that reflects Singapore's unique identity and cultural diversity.

Bhaskar's Arts Academy's Cherita Singapura: Enjoy the mesmerizing Kathakali dance that tells stories of Singapore's heritage.

P7:1SMA's Joget Putu Piring: An innovative open studio performance inspired by the preparation and serving of the local Malay delicacy, putu piring.

Traditional Art Centre's Young People's Opera Theatre: Watch Fledgelings Take Flight, showcasing various genres of traditional Chinese Opera.

Stunning art installations

The Happiest Days of Our Lives by Rizman Putra: Experience a blacklight immersive mural that transports audiences into a bygone era of vintage illustrations, evoking nostalgia and charm.

Through the Rose Window by Divaagar: A miniature house sculpture inspired by the children's singing game "In and Out the Cherry Window," recalling the history of the neighbouring Objectifs building.

Engage with traditional arts through workshops by artist-tenants

De-coding Indian dance workshop

Shantha Ratii Initiatives (SRI): Step into the enchanting realm of Indian classical dance where storytelling comes alive through expressive hand and eye movements.

Minhwa art workshop

Singapore Association of Minhwa Art (SAMA): Visual arts lovers can try their hand at Minhwa Art, a traditional Korean polychromatic art form that intricately weaves mythology and cultural insights together. This workshop is open to both children and adults.

Explore traditional activities and nostalgic old-school games

A tapestry of traditions - community mural

Urban Artist ANTZ: Participate in painting a mural that reflects traditional arts and the multiculturalism of Stamford Arts Centre and the Waterloo area.

Chinese opera rhythmic exercises

Traditional Arts Centre: Explore new fitness routines with a simple workout incorporating traditional Chinese opera body movements and gestures.

Drop-in activities featuring traditional crafts and games

Beads That Bind: Engage in hand-beading activities.

Community Upcycle Weaving: Participate in upcycling and weaving activities.

Upsized Fun and Games: Bond over nostalgic old-school games like Five Stones, pick-up sticks, and eraser battles.

Join the Fun!

A Date with Tradition 2024 is the perfect opportunity for families to celebrate heritage and immerse themselves in the cultural richness of traditional arts. Mark your calendars and get ready for three weekends filled with fun, learning, and unforgettable experiences at Stamford Arts Centre!

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite"

Although this show is scheduled for December, tickets are already on sale, and it's sure to be a hit with the little ones.

Based on the popular animated series, this live stage show features everyone's favourite pups in an exciting adventure. The interactive experience will have your children cheering along as the PAW Patrol saves the day.

SCO's New Student Concerts

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and National Arts Council (NAC) have jointly developed Performing Arts-Based Learning (PABL), a new initiative that will be progressively rolled out to all secondary schools from 2024 to 2027. Here are five reasons why families should be excited about this innovative programme:

1. Deepen appreciation for live music

PABL aims to deepen students' appreciation for live music performances by providing them with the opportunity to experience bespoke live music in professional arts and cultural venues. This exposure can foster a lifelong love for music and the arts.

2. Celebrate local talent

Students will be introduced to Singaporean artists and arts groups, including Cultural Medallion and Young Artist Award recipients.

This not only cultivates a sense of pride in local talent but also helps students understand the richness of Singapore's cultural heritage.

3. Connect classroom learning with real-world experiences

PABL strengthens students' ability to make connections between classroom music learning and authentic music experiences. By attending live performances, students can see the practical applications of their classroom lessons, enhancing their overall learning experience.

4. Engaging and diverse programmes

The programme includes a variety of engaging performances such as:

Our Singapore Songbook by Metropolitan Festival Orchestra: A guided listening journey that celebrates Singapore's multicultural core.

SCOTIFY by Singapore Chinese Orchestra: Inspired by Spotify, this programme allows students to curate their own concert playlist.

Expression Avenue by Singapore Symphony Orchestra: Explores how composers draw influences from their environments to create masterpieces.

Songsmith: Singapore Songs and Songwriting by The Esplanade Co. Ltd. and Inch Chua with Metronome Collective: Provides insights into Singaporean music and the art of songwriting.

5. Building a sense of community and identity

By exposing students to local works and artists, PABL helps them forge a deeper sense of identity and community. This connection to Singapore's arts and cultural heritage can instil a sense of belonging and pride in their national identity.

With more than 12,000 students from 48 schools expected to attend bespoke live music concerts by the end of 2024, PABL is set to make a significant impact on the cultural education of Singaporean youth. Families can look forward to the enriching experiences and opportunities that this programme will bring.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.