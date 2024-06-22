Best places to watch Euro 2024 and live sports screenings in Singapore

The Euro 2024 season is finally upon us. For any football fan, this means burning the late nights to catch every match, especially when it’s Germany and Spain in the mix.

But do you know what will make the experience better? Hitting up your pals and catching the match together over a pint of cold beer.

For a nocturnal city like Singapore, many sports bars are open till the wee hours of the morning, which means that you can watch to your heart’s content. Now, throw in a little yelling, fist-pumping, and celebratory running, and you’ve got yourself a perfect night out.

Whether you’re looking to get rowdy with your crew in your lucky jersey or soak in the pure adrenaline, we got you covered. Here are some of the best places to watch live Euro 2024 and other live sports screenings in Singapore.

1. Best sports bars with cheap drinks

Al Capone's

At Al Capone’s, you can enjoy a 3L Heineken Beer Tower at an incredible price of just $35, especially during their #MabukMonday promotion. Available at all Al Capone’s outlets. This is a fantastic deal compared to the average price of $45 for similar drinks during other bars’ happy hours.

With 12 outlets across the city, you’re never too far from the cheap beer towers and lively atmosphere that makes this spot a favourite haunt among locals.

Address: Kallang Wave Mall, 1 Stadium Pl, #01-15, Singapore (397628)

Operating Hours: Mon – Sun: 11 am – 12 am

Price Per Pax: $10 – $30

Brotzeit

If you’re on a budget, Brotzeit is your MVP! With locations all over Singapore, you can catch your favourite games while chowing down on mouth-watering German pork knuckles, sausages, and craft beers.

Here’s something that every drinks enthusiast will be thrilled to hear: Brotzeit has regular happy hour deals that are worth checking out. These promotions vary occasionally, so it’s best to check with them directly to find out what’s on offer. During Happy Hour, you can enjoy their classic range of drinks for just $12.50, which includes a half litre of beer, wine by the glass, and wine cocktails.

Not only does Brotzeit offer a wide range of German beers, but it also captures the spirit of its home country by creating an ideal environment for football enthusiasts. The venue is equipped with a large projection screen that ensures you don’t miss a single moment of the match. In addition, they have table soccer for those who want to engage in some action.

Address: Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #01-04, Singapore 608532

Operating Hours: Mon – Sun: 11 am – 11 pm

Price Per Pax: $12 – $30

2. Best sports bars for ambience

OnePlace Bistro

OnePlace Bistro stands out as an ideal spot in Singapore for football lovers who appreciate a warm and intimate atmosphere. The establishment is renowned for providing live streams of every thrilling match, From the Euro to the Premier League Cup, no moment of excitement is missed.

The interior layout is thoughtfully designed with TV sets placed in various corners, enabling continuous and clear viewing for all guests.

Apart from the football frenzy, OnePlace caters to friendly competition amongst patrons with its dart machines. Coupled with your favourite drink, whether it’s draft or bottled beer, a cocktail, whisky, vodka, or rum, etc, OnePlace offers a unique environment where the excitement of football blends seamlessly with a comfortable and familiar ambience.

Address: 273 Jln Kayu, Singapore (799501)

Operating Hours:

Sun – Fri: 5 pm – 12 am

Sat: 8 pm – 12 am

Price Per Pax: $11 – $35

The Penny Black

Being an iconic English pub in Singapore, The Penny Black has been the go-to for many expatriates and English sports fans to feel right at home.

While it may not boast the best sound systems, its interior design is a sight to behold. The traditional old-school look emulates older Victorian vibes, instantly transporting you to England. Relish in a different atmosphere through the cheers and groans of fellow sports enthusiasts.

Did you know that this iconic bar was on the brink of closing at the end of 2021? It’s only by the unwavering support of its loyal patrons, did they manage to tide through the financial difficulties during the Covid years. Still, it speaks much volume about a place when your customers are willing to chip in.

Address: 26-27 Boat Quay, Singapore (049817)

Operating Hours:

Mon – Tue: 3 pm – 12 am

Wed – Fri: 11:30 am – 12 am

Sat – Sun: 12 pm – 12 am

Price Per Pax: $20 – $30

3. Best sports bars for accessibility

Harry's Bar

Whether you’re into football, World Cup, F1 races, or the NBA playoffs, Harry’s Bar plays it all. It’s the one place featuring all your major sports events. Moreover, each outlet is equipped with multiple screens for you to catch every exhilarating moment in high definition.

With a whopping 19 outlets scattered across the island, you are never too far from the action. If you’ve trouble finding a spot during peak football season, Harry’s would likely be available. Though probably not at the popular central outlets.

So far, the food standards are rather consistent across the different branches. Harry’s offers a good selection of Western cuisines and cocktails. Depending on your time of visit, you can steal a good deal like 30-40per cent off their mains on the Eatigo app.

Address: 3D River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-01, Singapore (179023)

Operating Hours:

Sun – Tue: 12 pm – 1 am

Wed – Thu: 12 pm – 2 am

Fri – Sat & PH: 12 pm – 3 am Special hours on match days

Price Per Pax: $20 – $30

Brewerkz

Housing four outlets in the central district, Brewerkz is Singapore’s longest-running craft brewery experience. Today, this 26-year-old establishment also caters for gourmet food and large-scale outdoor events. Each location is within walking distance from a train station or near the main roads to catch a cab home.

For our frequent drinkers, this bar has one of the most impressive ranges of wine and liquor. Here, you can taste some of the most unique craft beers in town such as the chocolate vanilla porter, oatmeal stout, or even a lemonade draft ($15-$18 per pint) while catching your favourite teams compete.

Out of its four outlets, you should visit the one at the Indoor Stadium. Being the most spacious outlet and situated near Stadium Station, you can easily find sitting for you and your peers even without reservation.

This branch has one of the most friendly and conscientious service staff, making your entire visit a pleasant one. Bars like these are good reason why you needn’t settle for your living room couch.

Address: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk, #01-06/07, Singapore (397691)

Operating Hours:

Mon – Thurs: 5 pm – 11 pm

Fri & PH: 5 pm – 12 am

Sat: 12 pm – 12 am

Sun & PH: 12 pm – 11 pm

Price Per Pax: $20 – $40

4. Best sports bars for overnight matches

BQ Bar

Catering to the night owls, BQ Bar offers extended operating hours — making it the ideal destination for overnight matches. Open until 3 am from Thursday to Saturday, and until 2 am on Sundays, the bar ensures local fans don’t miss out on late-night games.

Enhanced by a captivating waterfront view, the bar can comfortably accommodate a large audience. Multiple screens are strategically placed, both indoors and outdoors, providing unobstructed viewing for all patrons. Regardless of the size of your group or the sport you follow, BQ Bar’s vibrant atmosphere and comfortable seating arrangements promise an unforgettable late-night sports-viewing experience with your friends and loved ones.

Address: 39 Boat Quay, S(049828)

Operating Hours:

Mon – Wed: 11 am – 1 am

Thurs – Sat: 11 am – 3 am

Sun: 11 am – 2 am

Price Per Pax: $8 – $17

Why settle for just watching football when you can be part of the action too? Cafe Football Singapore offers a unique experience, situated next to a futsal pitch for enthusiasts to indulge in a match before the live football broadcast. It’s a place where you can still enjoy a good game on the pitch, freshen up, grab a bite, and catch your favourite matches after.

The establishment boasts two prime locations. The first nests within the lively Parkland Green, while the second is conveniently positioned at The Arena @ PUB Recreation Club, ensuring you’re never far from the excitement, no matter where you are in the city.

Here’s a fun fact. Cafe Football Singapore has even caught the attention of famous footballers like David Beckham and Michael Carrick. The possibility of bumping into football celebrities is an added thrill. Why hold back? You never know which superstar athlete might meet!

Address & operating hours:

920 East Coast Parkway S(449875) Parkland Green #01-28

Mon – Fri: 11 am – 12 am

Sat – Sun: 9:30 am – 12 am

48 Woodleigh Park S(357844) The Arena @ PUB Recreation Club

Mon – Thurs: 11 am – 11 am

Fri: 11 am – 12 am

Sat: 9 am – 12 am

Sun: 9 am – 11 pm

Price Per Pax: $20 – $30

5. Best sports bars for big groups

Boomarang Bistro & Bar

Looking to catch the big game with your secondary school ex-classmates? Boomarang Bistro & Bar offers a private room that can fit up to 40 pax, perfect for hosting the ultimate private viewing party, especially for the early morning matches. Boomarang opens as early as 6 am. to accommodate the NBA championships or World Cup.

It’s not just the space that’s impressive. The bar is located right next to the gorgeous Singapore River, offering stunning views while you cheer on your favourite teams and munch on their signature breakfast sets.

For the hardcore ones heading straight to work after the game, you’re a few train stops away from the CBD.

However, you might notice that they aren’t active on their Instagram and Facebook accounts. Fret not, Boomarang is still operating and their Happy Hour promo and opening hours still stand. Simply give them a ring to make a reservation.

Address: The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay, #01-15, Singapore (238252)

Operating Hours: Daily, 6 am – 3 am (last order 2:30 am)

Price Per Pax: $50 – $60

Charlie's Restaurant & Bar

With a seating capacity of up to 200 people, Charlie’s is perfect for catching the game with all your buddies. This bar is well equipped with a giant screen and multiple smaller ones all around. Whether you’re heading to order food or en route to take the washroom, you won’t miss a single moment (except when you are taking your bio break).

Food plays a big role in bringing people together. Charlie’s offers a wide-ranging menu to choose from. We recommend trying the savoury baby back ribs and tenderloin steaks. Pair them with your happy hour beers (going for $11 and up per pint) and you’re set for a game night with good food and entertainment.

Address: 32 Boat Quay, Singapore (049821)

Operating Hours:

Sun – Thurs: 11.30 am – 12 am

Fri – Sat: 11.30 am – 2 am

Price Per Pax: $15 – $40

Upcoming sports events to watch in Singapore in 2024

Apart from the much-anticipated Euro 2024, there are several other thrilling sports events set to unfold in the latter half of 2024, promising numerous opportunities for you to revel in the exhilaration of the matches.

Euro 2024 Football 14 June 2024 – 14 July 2024 Germany 2024 Summer Olympics Multi-sport 26 July 2024 – 11 August 2024 France Wimbledon 2024 Tennis Late June – Early July 2024 London, UK The Open Championship 2024 Golf Mid July 2024 UK Paralympic Games Multi-sport 28 August 2024 – 08 September 2024 France Singapore Grand Prix 2024 (Formula 1) Racing 20 – 24 September 2024 Singapore United States Grand Prix (Formula 1) Racing 18 – 20 October 2024 USA

Overall favourite

Whether you’re a football enthusiast or simply enjoy a lively atmosphere, Singapore is home to a variety of sports bars catering to all preferences.

From the budget-friendly drinks at Al Capone’s and Brotzeit, the cosy settings of OnePlace Bistro and The Penny Black, to the convenient locations of Harry’s Bar and Brewerkz, there’s a spot for everyone. For night owls, BQ Bar and Cafe Football Singapore offer the perfect venue for late-night matches.

