Celebrating World Braille Day: Empowering the visually handicapped In Singapore

World Braille Day, observed on Jan 4 annually, pays homage to Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille code, which revolutionised reading and writing for the visually impaired. Braille provides a tactile method of communication, enabling individuals with visual disabilities to access information, literature, and education independently. This day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of fostering inclusivity and promoting accessibility for all.

To commemorate this significant day, the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) is reaffirming its commitment to enhancing the lives of beneficiaries through education and skills development programmes, as well as a fundraising campaign to support these initiatives.

These skill training courses aim to equip visually impaired individuals with the resources to access information and knowledge that will enhance their quality of life, empowering them to seek employment, undergo general upgrading, and ultimately better integrate with the community.

A non-exhaustive list of skills training programmes provided by SAVH includes IT skills such as computer literacy classes, telemarketing skills, massage training, classes for musical instruments like the keyboard, guitar, drum and ocarina, and art and craft lessons for creating handicraft and art pieces.

SAVH recognises that learning is a lifelong pursuit; as such, these programmes are tailored to support visually impaired individuals from all ages - from students in need of special learning devices in school, to adults needing support in their careers, and seniors who need to learn how to stay connected in this digital world.

Support SAVH's fundraising efforts for their education and skill development programmes at https://www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/LEARN.

Find out more about SAVH at https://savh.org.sg.

ALSO READ: Art jamming with cats and sensory tours: Celebrate disability inclusion at Enabling Lives Festival

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.