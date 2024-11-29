I threw this year's Christmas party at a mall instead of my house - and here's why you should try it too

Being the designated party planner in the friend group means that you got your plans down to the T, and with Christmas fast approaching it's about time you find the perfect venue to spread some festive cheer.

Still thinking about how to throw a fun and clean-up-free Christmas party? Why not try taking your party outside - in a shopping mall!

Follow us as we throw our yearly Christmas bash at our neighbourhood spot, Pasir Ris Mall - plot twist it was truly more fun than just hanging out at home. Plus, read on to find out how you can earn more rewards as you spend your holiday shopping here!

Great food and great company

Great food is the key ingredient to any successful Christmas party! And it was important for us to find a place where we can unwind and relax.

Specialising in authentic Italian cuisine, Piz'za Amore (#02-65) is the spot to be for your year-end catch up sessions with an extensive menu of pizzas and pastas made to share.

We had the Hawaiian and Prosciutto pizzas along with a side of Sauteed Manila clams and Crabmeat pasta for our meal - and it felt like we were transported to the streets of Rome for a short Christmas getaway.

Impromptu gift hunting

Of course, a Christmas party won't be complete with a game of Secret Santa. We had a hard time picking up the perfect gift for our giftee with the variety of options available at Pasir Ris Mall.

Our first stop was picking out Christmas essentials - headbands and photo props - at Turtle (#02-36) which featured a section dedicated to festive decorations!

I had to pick out a gift for a friend who had a passion for solving puzzles, so I checked out The Green Party (#B2-25) for some unique and crafty gifts like this DIY anime-inspired bookshelf divider.

Since blind boxes are all the rage this season, Miniso (#01-26) was also a must-visit for us to pick some out for our secret santees (and ourselves!).

Finding unique and sentimental gifts can be a bit of a challenge - but we managed to find a way to share our gratitude to that special someone with a flower bouquet from Flower Affair (#B1-22).

And look what we found! This cute and stylish portable speaker from Challenger (#B2-18) is perfect to surprise that one music lover friend.

Get rewarded as you gift hunt! Spend a minimum of $120 in one day and get one chance to play the Christmas Wish Comes True Sure-win Scratch Card Game via the Great Rewards app - only at Pasir Ris Mall.

More sweet rewards await if you are a Citi Mastercard member - an exclusive $15 Great Rewards e-Voucher is yours to redeem when you spend $150 in one day!

Christmas fun for the young ones

If your idea of a Christmas party involves some child-free fun, why not drop the young ones off at Wan To Play (#02-58), an indoor playground that features interactive play zones for kids, and let their imaginations run wild.

We were jealous of the kids inside who got to play with a jungle gym style playground and huge ball pit and they even had a private room which is perfect for birthday parties.

The fun continues on with merry festivities happening around the mall, read on to find out the dates your kid can get to meet Santa and the Snowman, and much more!

Unleashing our inner divas

Our Christmas party reached its peak with a sing-off at Have Fun Family Karaoke (#02-54), a family karaoke joint that features spacious rooms enough for everyone to reveal their inner popstar.

The flashy lights, dynamic sound system and huge selection of popular songs were key in making us feel like divas, as we turned the party into an impromptu talent contest.

If you have friends who may not be up for singing, rest assured at HaveFun Karaoke also has other entertainment such as dart machines and even a pool table.

Check out the sweet promotions available this festive season at HaveFun Karaoke!

Sweet endings

We ended our Christmas gathering with a sweet treat from Fluff Stack (#B2-35), a dessert cafe that serves up fluffy souffle pancakes. The Mochi Strawberry Cheezo and Musang King Durian souffle pancakes were a cherry on top to a successful Christmas party.

The pancakes were jiggly on the outside but so soft on the inside and every bite was super delicious.

Experience A Symphony of Christmas magic

Here's how you can stand a chance to be one of the 5 lucky winners to win a $50 Great Rewards e-Voucher in the Merry Memories Photo Contest, when you snap a picture with the Christmas tree at Level 1 of Pasir Ris Mall!

1. Follow @pasirrismall

2. Post your picture on Instagram, tag @pasirrismall and add the hashtag #MerryPRMemories

For more information check out this Instagram reel here, contest ends on Dec 15.

Don't miss these festive events lined up for you and your family when you shop at Pasir Ris Mall!

Event Time Date DIY-a-Gift Workshops (#02-34 Next to Uniqlo) Santa Bauble Clay Christmas Tree 2pm - 6pm Nov 30 & Dec 1 Meet & Greet with Santa Claus and Snowman

(Various locations) 2pm - 3pm & 7pm - 8pm Dec 8, 15, 22, 24 & 25 Jolly Christmas Performances

(Level 1 Main Entrance, near Christmas tree) Toy Soldiers Marching Band 5pm Dec 14 & 24 Christmas Carolling Dec 21 & 25 Merry Makers' Market

(B2 Atrium) Crafters Singapore Now till Dec 8

For more information about the merry festivities and promotions happening, check out the Pasir Ris Mall website.

