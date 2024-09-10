Fly Scoot from $70: Sales to destinations in Malaysia, India, Japan and even Greece until Sept 16

Don't have end-of-year holiday plans yet? Scoot's "unmissable fares" may help you make your decision.

The budget airline has a sale running from today (Sept 10) until Sept 16 at 11.59pm with deals on one-way tickets from Singapore to various destinations in Australia, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China and Greece.

Tickets to Malacca start at $70 and Langkawi and Penang at $71, Jakarta from $80, Bangkok from $88, Ho Chi Minh from $89 and Manila from $117.

Further afield in Asia, you can travel to 18 destinations in China, including Beijing, Hong Kong and Macau starting from $120 to Haikou. Flights to Taipei start from $123.

For South Korea, you can get flights to Jeju and Seoul from $179 and $175 respectively. You can also fly to Tokyo from $215 and Osaka from $189, and six destinations in India including Amritsar from $139 and Chennai from $125.

Travellers looking to go to Australia can travel to Perth from $159, Sydney from $210 and Melbourne from $200.

Athens, Greece, is the only location outside Asia and Oceania included in Scoot's sale, with tickets starting at $280.

The fares apply for different flight dates in 2024 and 2025 for the various destinations, and those interested can check out Scoot's website for the details. Additional blackout periods may apply over the school holidays and event periods.

Deal ends: Sept 16

