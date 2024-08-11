Mid-Autumn Festival 2024: New and traditional mooncake flavours in elegant gift sets for a stylish reunion

String your lanterns and prepare the tea, it's that time of the year to gaze at the full moon, as you enjoy your mooncakes.

As a (delicious) symbol of reunion during Mid-Autumn Festival, mooncakes are getting more creative with hotels and restaurants pulling all stops with innovative flavours and elegant gift sets, some are even reusable.

Dive into our Mooncakes guide for Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 for mouthwatering and stylish selections.

Carlton Hotel Singapore

This Mid-Autumn Festival, Carlton Hotel Singapore invites you to savour the artistry of handcrafted mooncakes, meticulously created by the culinary experts at Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant and the Hotel's pastry team.

Indulge in a delightful fusion of tradition and innovation with their exquisite mooncake collection featuring new highlights like the Mini Hawthorn Cranberry Snowskin, a vibrant blend of sweet and tangy, and the Coconut Yam Snowskin, offering a tropical twist.

The return of the crowd-favourite Mini Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake, filled with luscious durian, ensures a rich, bittersweet delight.

For those who cherish the classics, the Red Lotus Paste with Double Yolk and the low-sugar White Lotus Paste mooncakes provide a timeless taste, while the signature Mixed Nuts offer a symphony of textures.

The collection is elegantly presented in a multifunctional box inspired by Chinese mountain landscapes, perfect for repurposing as a jewellery box. Pre-order now, and enjoy early bird discounts, ensuring a festive celebration that combines culinary excellence with practical elegance.

Enjoy exclusive early bird discounts of 30 per cent off for all mooncakes for orders between now and Aug 31, 2024. Get 25 per cent off for 1 to 30 boxes or 30 per cent off for 31 boxes and above for orders between Sept 1 to Sept 17, 2024.

Carlton Hotel Singapore's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order now till Sept 8, 2024, with pickups and deliveries from Aug 2, 2024 to Sept 17, 2024.

Mooncakes are priced from $50 to $92. Order here, contact the hotel at +65 6349 1292 or email [email protected]. Delivery is priced from $65 nett per location. Free delivery for orders of 60 boxes and above.

Peach Blossoms, ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore

Peach Blossoms at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with an enticing array of mooncakes, expertly crafted by Executive Chinese Chef Edward Chong.

This year's collection introduces two delightful new flavours: the Charcoal Peach Long Jing with Okinawa Brown Sugar Mochi, which marries the fruity essence of peach with the aromatic Long Jing tea, and the Mung Bean and Red Bean Symphony, inspired by the nostalgic flavours of kai zai paeng (a mooncake pastry with filling).

For traditionalists, Peach Blossoms offers the classic Single Yolk with White Lotus Paste, known for its buttery caramel notes, and the indulgent Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste. The Delightful Four Collection provides a taste of all these exquisite flavours in a single elegant package.

The mooncakes are also presented in two beautifully designed gift boxes, inspired by the peach blossom flower and traditional pavilions.

The Celestial Lantern Box doubles as a bedside lamp with an LED lantern and vanity drawer, complete with $200 dining vouchers, while the Blossoms Pavilion Box transforms into a chic organiser for tea bags or stationery.

These luxurious and versatile gift boxes add a contemporary touch to the festive tradition, making them perfect for both gifting and personal indulgence.

Enjoy exclusive early bird discounts of 25 per cent off on Blossoms Pavilion Box for orders between now and Aug 18, 2024. Get 20 per cent off for orders for selected credit card holders, between Aug 19 to Sept 17, 2024.

Peach Blossoms' Mid-Autumn delights are now available, with pickups at the hotel on Level 1 and deliveries from now until Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $95 to $208.80. Order here, contact the hotel at +65 6845 1118 or email [email protected]. Delivery is priced from $50 nett per location. Free delivery for orders of 50 boxes and above.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro, Hilton Singapore Orchard

Embrace the Zen spirit and the warmth of family reunions this Mid-Autumn Festival with MICHELIN - starred Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro. Their 2024 collection features thoughtfully crafted mooncakes that epitomise tranquillity, passion, and joy.

Delicately prepared by their skillful culinary team and meant for gifting in mind, these mooncakes are a metaphorical gateway to a world of serenity and self-discovery, akin to a Japanese Zen garden. Signature treats include the Assorted Nuts with Jamón Iberico mooncake, combining textures in every bite, and the classic Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste, offering a silky, timeless delight.

For a health-conscious option, try the Macadamia Nuts and Low Sugar White Lotus Paste mooncake. Located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, celebrate this festive season with Shisen Hanten's exquisite and mindful creations, bringing peace and joy to your Mid-Autumn celebrations.

Enjoy exclusive early bird discounts of 35 per cent off all mooncakes for orders between now and Aug 1, 2024. Get 30 per cent off all mooncakes for orders between Aug 2 to Sept 3, 2024, or 25 per cent off all mooncakes for orders between Sept 4 to 17, 2024.

Discounts only apply to DBS / POSB Bank, UOB Bank, Citibank Singapore, American Express (AMEX), and Maybank cardholders.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro's Mid-Autumn delights are available for orders now with pickups and deliveries till Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $80 to $90.

Order here, contact the restaurant at +65 8901 3089 or email [email protected]. Delivery prices vary, depending on location.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

With petite mooncakes housed in a Tiffany-blue box, Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's Mid-autumn collection makes for great gifting, especially when you can repurpose it into an elegant jewellery box. Mix and match to customise your set of eight mooncakes, with crowd favourites like Mao Shan Wang Durian and new flavours like Mocha Bailey.

Baked selections include new flavours like Lava Custard and Black Sesame Paste with Egg Yolk. Take your gifting up a notch with the three-tiered gift set which comes with a Mist Valley tea set and a bottle of Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve champagne.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online from now till Sept 17, 2024, with options for self-collection or delivery from Aug 5 to Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $95 to $198. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

From the kitchen of Raffles' master chefs come exquisitely crafted Mid-Autumn delights, including their signature Champagne Truffle Snow-Skin Mooncake with a white chocolate yolk encased in silky-smooth white lotus paste.

Besides returning favourites, the snow skin selection sees three new flavours infused with spirits like rum, gin, and Guojiao 1573 Baijiu.

Baked mooncakes include beloved classics as well as the indulgent Mother-of-Pearl with Single Yolk and White Lotus Paste Mooncake, and the Pine Nuts with Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste Mooncake for the health conscious.

Raffles Hotel Singapore's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online from now till Sept 12, 2024 or at The Raffles Hotel Singapore Mooncake Booth (North Bridge Road Atrium) from now till Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $97 to $108. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

Goodwood Park Hotel

Crafted in collaboration with master chefs from Hong Kong, Goodwood Park Hotel's mooncakes are made without preservatives and are quite well worth the calories.

Besides their all-time favourite Durian Combo boasting prized durian variants like the Phoenix, the new Golden Dragon, and of course, the Mao Shan Wang, this year's selections include a refreshing Kumquat Melon with Macadamia Snowskin Mooncake.

Among the baked delights, the White Lotus Seed & Red Bean Paste With Pork Floss & Single Yolk is a standout for its sweet and savoury flavours. All mooncakes come in a yellow box adorned with embroidered floral motifs for a mid-autumn grandeur.

Goodwood Park Hotel's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online from now till Sept 17, 2024 with options for self-collection or delivery between Aug 10 to Sept 25, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $49 to $120. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza

From a Premium Gift Set with a bottle of Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne (375ml) to best-selling traditional baked mooncakes, Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza takes things up a notch with five new flavours uniquely crafted to tingle your palate.

Highlights include the Imperial "Long Jing" Tea with Pecan Nuts baked mooncake and the Sea Salt Walnut with Pistachio Matcha Praline snowskin mooncake.

Durian lovers will love the Pure 'Mao Shan Wang' Premium Grade Durian Mooncakes which come with a generous filling of the creamy fruit.

Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online from now till Sept 17, 2024, with options for self-collection or delivery from Aug 14 to Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $90 to $248. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

Summer Palace, Conrad Singapore Orchard

Themed "Reunion in Bloom", Summer Palace at Conrad Singapore Orchard returns with crowd-favourite classics like the Parma Ham and Pork Floss with Assorted Nuts baked mooncake, and the Mao Shan Wang Durian snowskin mooncakes.

New highlights in the snow skin mooncakes, inspired by Chinese tea rituals and teatails (tea cocktails), include the Almond Chocolate with Pear Cognac, and the Red Date Tea with Aged Mandarin Peels. And the ultimate indulgence?

The Bird's Nest and Gold Leaf snow skin mooncake. All these goodies come in an elegant blooming floral box that doubles up as a nifty trinket case after the festival.

Summer Palace, Conrad Singapore Orchard's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online and from the Mooncake Booth at the Lobby from now till Sept 17, 2024, with options for self-collection or delivery until Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $56 to $268. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

Jiang-Nan Chun, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Immerse yourself in the elegance of Cantonese cuisine with mooncakes from Jiang-Nan Chun at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore. Along with timeless classics, new baked flavours include Black Sesame with White Lotus and Assorted Nuts with X.O. Shrimp, inspired by their signature X.O Sauce.

Don't miss the healing Almond Bird's Nest from the snow skin selection, or delight in the floral Osmanthus White Peach.

The mooncakes come in a set of four baked or eight snowskin mooncakes presented in a two-tiered chest, which can be repurposed as a vanity box. Comes in chilli red or forest green colour.

Jiang-Nan Chun at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online from now till Sept 17, 2024, with options for self-collection or delivery from July 28 to Sept 17,2024. Mooncakes are priced from $92 to $108. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

Golden Peony, Conrad Centennial Singapore

Beyond the classics, Golden Peony at Conrad Centennial Singapore is set to delight with new baked mooncake flavours such as the Black Sesame with Melon Seeds and the Traditional Baked with Premium South Jujube Dates mooncakes.

Their snowskin sees a decadent Signature Royal Hazelnut Crunch, the tea-based Hojicha with Kinako Truffle, and the Ondeh Ondeh with Gula Melaka, as a homage to the beloved local dessert.

Choose between a luxurious cream-coloured leatherette box or a limited-edition designer bag to encase your Mid-Autumn mooncakes.

Golden Peony, Conrad Centennial Singapore's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online and from the Mooncake Booth at the Lobby from now till Sept 17, 2024, with options for self-collection or delivery until Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $92 to $108. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

Shangri-La Singapore

From timeless classics and plant-based options to creative collaborations and one for the kids, Shangri-La Singapore's delightful assortment of mooncakes offers an unparalleled Mid-Autumn experience.

Besides traditional favourites housed within elegant leatherette boxes, there's also a limited-edition Velvet Box, with Red Date Pumpkin Seed with Bird's Nest Mooncakes, in an exclusive collaboration with Bynd Artisan.

Spirited folks will love the neon green Origin Bar Mid-Autumn Gift Set, which draws inspiration from their latest INFINITY menu, featuring Mini Milk Lotus with Strawberry and Citrus, a mooncake-twist to the gin-based Eyes Scream Cocktail. Keep the little ones happy with the Kid's Mooncake Building Set.

Shangri-La Singapore's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online and at the Mooncake Specialty Counter in the Tower Wing Lobby from July 28 to Sept 17, 2024, with options for self-collection or delivery from Aug 1 to Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $59 to $156. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

St Regis Singapore

St Regis Singapore brings an exquisite array of mooncakes through the artistry of Cantonese restaurant, Yan Ting.

Among the new flavours, try the Pu'er Tea with Melon Seed Traditional Baked Mooncake, or delight in contemporary flavours like Lychee Martini Truffle and Orange Paste Chamomile Citron Truffle in the snow skin mooncakes.

Sets of four baked mooncakes or eight mini snow skin mooncakes will come in a pretty French Lavender box, or take it up a notch with the ultimate gifting set — the Rosewood Extravagant Dressing Box.

Alongside four baked or eight mini snow skin mooncakes, the luxurious box even houses a collectable teapot set

St Regis Singapore's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online and on-site from now till Sept 17, 2024, with options for self-collection or delivery from Aug 2 to Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $65.80 to $208. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

YÀN Restaurant

Although YÀN Restaurant's classic handcrafted Layer Yam Mooncake is a must-have, their new 8-piece Mini Gin Chocolate Truffle Snow Skin Mooncake is also not to be missed.

The snow skin mooncake filled with lotus chestnut paste hides a Roku gin-infused chocolate truffle surprise within.

Reach for the Baked Red Bean Paste with Melon Seed Mooncake for a classic Cantonese-style mooncake, that's also vegetarian-friendly or the crowd favourite Mao Shan Wang Durian Snow Skin Mooncake filled with luscious pulps of the King of fruits.

The mooncakes, set of two or four, come in a pink satin drawstring bag that's pretty enough to be reused.

YÀN Restaurant's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online and in-store from now till Aug 19, 2024, with options for self-collection or delivery from Aug 19 to Sept 17, 2024. Mooncakes are priced from $40 to $104. Exclusive early bird discounts apply.

Godiva

Belgian chocolatier, Godiva brings a fresh twist to mooncakes with their 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Collection, including bite-sized Mini Tartes making its debut in Singapore.

Enjoy the buttery treat in four mouth-watering flavours, Hazelnut Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Pistachio White Chocolate, and Strawberry Chocolate. Otherwise their bunny-themed chocolate mooncakes in new flavours like Pecan Speculoos White Chocolate and Orange Almond Milk Chocolate are sure to delight.

Godiva's Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online and in-stores from Aug 30 to Sept 17, 2024. Mooncake Gift Sets are priced from $49 to $219.

Janice Wong

Reimagining Mid-Autumn delights, Janice Wong offers sophisticated flavours, alongside artful and reusable packaging in the 2024 Mooncake collection.

Find innovative flavours like Peanut Gingerflower and Gula Lapis Whisky Old Fashioned in the Signature Chocolate Mooncakes. Traditional baked mooncakes get a healthy glow up in the Low-Sugar Baked Mooncakes in flavours like Kuromitsu Sea Salt and Pistachio.

And their Snowskin mooncakes, with ingredients from Japan, boast options like Sweet Potato Cashew and Matcha Yuzu. Great for gifting, the mooncakes come in a metallic tin or a reusable custom-designed handbag.

Janice Wong’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-order online and in-stores from now to Aug 30, 2024. Mooncake Gift Sets are priced from $95.

