Xpeng makes Singapore debut with G6 SUV

Xpeng Motors has joined the hotly contested EV segment in Singapore with its first contender, the G6.

The brand's first appearance here is taking place at UOB Plaza 2, where a pop-up store has been built to showcase said model.

Visitors will be able to check out the car and sign up for test-drives, too. Premium Automobiles is the official agent for Xpeng here. The dealer, which will also launch the Zeekr brand in Singapore in August 2024, is better known as the official dealer for Audi.

In Singapore, the G6 is being offered in two versions — Standard Range, which has a 66kWh battery and 435km of driving range, and Long Range, which has an 87.5kWh battery and 570km of range. Both models are rear-wheel-drive.

Built on the brand's SEPA 2.0 platform featuring 800-volt architecture, the G6 has a charging capacity of up to 280kW. At this rate, Xpeng says that charging the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes less than 20 minutes.

Prices start from $209,999 for the Standard Range and $224,999 for the Long Range. UOB customers will be offered an additional $5000 discount on top of the "pre-launch privileges worth over $10,000".

The G6 pop-up store will collaborate with F&B brands such as Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery and Whiskdom to produce unique flavours inspired by the Xpeng brand that visitors can try throughout the weekend.

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.