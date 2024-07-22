1,000 tonnes of rice, 300 tonnes of sardines: Singapore sends aid to Gaza to alleviate hunger crisis

Singapore is sending 1,000 tonnes of white rice and 300 tonnes of canned sardines to alleviate the hunger crisis in Gaza.

This will be Singapore's fourth tranche of air to the region, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (July 22).

The supplies will be shipped from Singapore to Cyprus, then to Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the conflict on Oct 7, 2023, Singapore has contributed more than $17 million in cash and in-kind donations to support humanitarian relief in Gaza.

The last tranche of aid — comprising of 20 tonnes of food and critical supplies — was delivered in March this year. The delivery involved two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft and 69 personnel, who flew to Gaza.

During the handover ceremony on July 22, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan noted that the conflict in Gaza is into its ninth month.

"Singaporeans are deeply distressed and grieved over the situation, the dire humanitarian situation, in Gaza. The suffering, which we are all aware of and have seen, is deeply heart wrenching," he said.

He added that this delivery of aid represents Singapore's continued and steadfast commitment to alleviate suffering in Gaza.

"In the immediate term, we hope that a ceasefire deal, a humanitarian ceasefire, can be reached in Gaza. This would allow all hostages to be released and for humanitarian assistance to reach all the affected civilian population.

"In the longer term, a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be found," said Dr Balakrishnan.

Singapore sent its first tranche of aid to Gaza last November, comprising of medical supplies, food, water and hygiene kits.

In the same month, a RSAF aircraft was deployed to deliver about 10 tonnes of supplies to civilians in the region.

'Clear and consistent' position on issue of Israeli settlements

In his speech, Dr Balakrishnan shared Singapore's long-standing position on the conflict, which has been "clear and consistent" — that Israel's settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.

"These settlements, in fact, make it much harder to arrive at a negotiated two-state solution."

"This is why we have consistently voted in support of UN General Assembly resolutions that reject Israeli settlements in the West Bank. We have also voted in favour of all UN General Assembly resolutions calling upon Israel to rescind all unilateral measures to change the status of Jerusalem."

Singapore is also carefully studying the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) advisory opinion on Israeli settlements, he said.

Dr Balakrishnan urged both sides to "find the political will" to resume negotiations to make progress towards a two-state solution that is consistent with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In the meantime, Singapore remains committed to supporting the Palestinian Authority.

"We will continue to find practical ways in which Singapore can continue to help our Palestinian friends in these most difficult times," he said.

