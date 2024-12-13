Australian man arrested for starting fire at Changi Airport

An Australian man has been arrested on Thursday (Dec 12) for setting fire to the curtain blinds at Changi Airport.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident involving a violent male passenger at about 2.15am on Thursday.

Prior to the police arrival, the 33-year-old man had allegedly removed the curtain blinds from Changi Airport Terminal 2 holding room and set it on fire after his demand for a cigarette was not met.

The man was also verbally abusive during the altercation.

The fire was subsequently extinguished by officers from the Airport Police Division, the police said in a news release on Thursday.

During the incident, the man also sprayed at the officers with a fire extinguisher. He was subsequently arrested.

"The police have zero tolerance against such brazen acts of violence against police officers and acts that endanger the lives or safety of others. We will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law", said Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Malathi, Commander of the Airport Police Division.

The man is expected to be charged on Dec 13 with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to seven years and be fined.

Investigations against him for other criminal offences are currently on-going.

