'Don't disturb me!' Flat owner refuses to leave as fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio unit

The female resident of an Ang Mo Kio flat that was on fire reportedly refused to leave the unit, despite a neighbour's effort to convince her.

That neighbour, surnamed Yu, told Shin Min Daily News that she and her husband were preparing for bed when their helper alerted them to an explosion sound and burning smell.

Shocked to see thick smoke emerging from the fifth floor unit above, the 78-year-old decided to alert some of her neighbours and check on the affected unit at Block 211, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Friday (Jan 17).

Yu said that despite her attempts, the female resident of that unit, who was clad in a white shirt and shorts refused to leave and even shouted back, "Don't disturb me!"

Yu eventually left due to the smoke.

According to a Shin Min reporter who was at the scene, glass fragments were scattered on the floor, with wires peeling from the ceiling. Two charred objects resembling oil lamps were also found near the door of the unit.

Fire likely caused by lighted material: SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a fire at Block 211, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at around 7.15pm on Jan 17.

"The fire involved some items inside a bedroom of a fifth-floor unit," said the agency. "The fire was extinguished by SCDF using a compressed air foam trolley."

SCDF said a person was also conveyed to Singapore General Hospital after being assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire is likely to have been caused by a lighted material.

To prevent such fires, members of the public are advised to be cautious when using lighted materials such as lit candles or joss sticks. These lighted materials should also not be left unattended, said SCDF.

Following the incident, MP for Yio Chu Kang SMC, Yip Hon Weng took to Facebook to express his gratitude to the Ang Mo Kio Town Council and residents for their efforts.

He also thanked SCDF and the Singapore Police Force for their prompt response.

"Their efforts ensured safety and quick power restoration," he said.

Yip also confirmed that the resident, who lives alone, had been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is currently under observation.

