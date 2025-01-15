(Hot)pot of gold: Here’s how you can get steamboat bundles for your entire block this CNY 

As families gather around the dining table, there's nothing quite like the bubbling of steamboat broth to mark the start of a new lunar cycle. Oh, and I hope you're hungry for the deal of the year - free steamboat bundles. Lucky residents from Tampines already got first dips!

Last Saturday (Jan 11), foodpanda joined forces with Tampines grassroot leader and heartland hero, Abdullah Abdul Rahman, to delight neighbours at his housing block. He showed up at each one of their doorsteps with a lion dance entourage and even blessed them with gifts in the form of ​steamboat​​ ​ingredients. Talk about kampung spirit!

​​The steamboat​ bundles ​comprised​ fresh xiao bai cai, mushrooms, condiments, soup broth, and canned beverages like Yeo's tea, courtesy of foodpanda.

Tampines residents from other housing blocks also joined in, receiving their bundles at SAFRA Tampines.

What if I don't live in Tampines?

Don't fret, foodpanda is now extending their generosity island-wide. How does winning your very own Pau-Pau mahjong set and free reunion steamboat bundles for your entire housing block sound? I think your neighbours are Pau-happy!

All participants will receive a sweet surprise, so be sure to take part! Here's how:

Between now and Jan 22, head on over to @foodpandasg's pinned post

Like and share the post on Instagram Stories

​​Leave a comment and tag three friends, using three emojis to best describe their CNY - most creative entry wins! ​​​

​​​All participants of the giveaway will receive a surprise voucher code in their Instagram inbox​​​​

Get your CNY necessities for a boisterous affair

We know supermarket queues get snaking long during the festivities, so save yourself the trouble when you order your CNY necessities via pandamart and foodpanda. Less queuing means more time for quality time with cherished friends and family.

They've got everything you could possibly need. Think classics - SCS' Festive Pineapple Tarts, Chewly's Nyonya Love Letters, and brightyums' Cornflake Cookies.

They've also got those the kids love, like brightyums' Salted Egg Arrowhead. And the must-have for all your bai nian (house visiting) needs - brightfarms​'​ oranges. In a few easy taps, you could get everything delivered fresh to your doorstep.

From now until Feb 16, you can also look forward to daily deals with 20 per cent off on groceries from pandamart, Cold Storage, and Giant. Also, flash deals will be available from Cold Storage and Giant from 4 to 6pm between Mondays and Thursdays, and pandamart all-day flash deals from Fridays to Sundays. Check back every day for a slew of refreshed deals. Plus, get bonus 8x yuu Points when you order from 7-Eleven, and Guardian on foodpanda from Jan 27 to Feb 10.

For more steamboat essentials, indulge in Mr Joy's Fish Dumpling (White), BoBo Fish Dumplings, and succulent prawns from brightfarms.

To ensure nian nian you yu (a surplus of blessings), get your fill of fish with brightfarms' Seabass and Pomfret that come whole and pre-cleaned, or as fillets, thinly sliced for convenience. In addition, brightfarms' Canadian Scallops or Emerald Hokkaido Scallops are symbolic of wealth with their resemblance to round coins.

Those who prefer to order in for a fuss-free celebration can enjoy ​88 cents​​ ​delivery from selected merchants such as Burger King, Pizza Hut, Gong Cha, Kimly Dim Sum and more.

Check your foodpanda app now for a full list of promos - trust us, foodpanda really can Pau ga liao.

Here's to wishing all a prosperous new year! May your heart and tummy be filled with all that it desires.

This article is brought to you in partnership with foodpanda.

