Male tourist, 26, found dead in Jalan Sultan hotel room

A 26-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room in the Bugis vicinity on Friday (Oct 4) at around 5.40pm, with police investigating the scene for close to five hours, Shin Min Daily News reported.

An eyewitness had informed the Chinese evening daily about the incident which occurred at Hotel Boss, located at 500 Jalan Sultan Road.

The man, surnamed Yang, reported seeing a large number of police officers along with several police vehicles at the scene, and had described the atmosphere as being tense.

When a Shin Min reporter went by the hotel on Friday night, there were our police cars and a crime scene investigation vehicle at the hotel's multi-storey car park.

Hotel personnel were also seen taking police officers to the 19th-floor.

A coroner's van arrived at about 9.30pm to remove the body and a blue luggage was also observed being transported to a police vehicle, Shin Min reported.

It added that police investigations went on for close to five hours till about 10pm. The deceased was believed to be a foreigner and his body was found by hotel staff, reported the Chinese daily.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 500 Jalan Sultan on Oct 4 at about 5.40pm.

A 26-year-old man was found motionless in a room and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

2 bodies in 2 days

On Saturday (Oct 5), another body of a man in his 20s was found floating in Jurong Lake Gardens at about 8am, 8World reported.

The body of the 25-year-old man was removed by SCDF personnel, who pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to 8World, police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

