Metal rod from MRT track under construction in Jurong falls and narrowly misses van

A metal rod collapsed and fell onto the road at a traffic junction in Jurong, narrowly missing the vehicles on the road below.

The incident occurred on Oct 3 at approximately 9.28am at the junction between Jurong West Avenue 2 and Jalan Bahar, according to a video posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

The metal rod was from an MRT track being constructed for the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

Traffic was moving as usual when the metal rod fell onto the road.

The rod landed just slightly to the left of a white van, which stopped momentarily before continuing on its path. Vehicles behind the van were also seen driving slowly to avoid the rod.

There was no construction work happening at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, said Land Transport Authority (LTA) in response to AsiaOne's queries.

An LTA spokesperson added that the incident resulted from material fatigue in one of the pre-tensioning bars, and all work at the construction site has been paused for a safety review.

LTA also said that their engineers have verified that the viaduct remains safe, and additional safety measures have also been implemented.

"During the safety time out, the workers were also reminded of safety processes and reporting protocols. We have also worked with the main contractor, China Railway Construction Corporation, to conduct thorough inspections of other JRL worksites to prevent reoccurrences of similar incidents," said the spokesperson.

