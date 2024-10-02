Samsung's global layoff hits Singapore, staff across departments retrenched

Amidst layoffs in multiple countries, Samsung has reportedly retrenched staff in Singapore as well.

On Tuesday (Oct 1), staff across various departments in Samsung Electronics Singapore were called into private meetings with HR as well as their reporting managers during which they were informed of the retrenchment and their severance package details, reported Bloomberg.

Over half of the South Korean company's 267,800 employees are based overseas according to its 2024 sustainability report released in June.

In September, Samsung instructed subsidiaries worldwide to reduce sales and marketing staff by about 15 per cent, and administrative staff by up to 30 per cent, sources told Reuters then.

"Some overseas subsidiaries are conducting routine workforce adjustments to improve operational efficiency," a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg.

"The company has not set a target number for any particular positions."

Samsung has plans to lay off over 200 executives in India, about nine to 10 per cent of its total managerial workforce in the country, reported The Economic Times in September.

It is reportedly trimming about 10 per cent of jobs in some parts of Latin America as well, but not planning layoffs in its home market, reported Bloomberg.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Andy Lim, secretary-general of the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU) said that although Samsung Electronics Singapore is a non-unionised company, there are workers there who are members of SMMWU, an affiliated union with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

"The SMMWU is actively reaching out to these members and remains committed to supporting our members during this challenging time, where needed," he said.

Lim also encouraged affected workers to reach out the union for resources such as job placement services as well as career and skills upgrading advisory.

Affected staff can call SMMWU at 6294 2481 or email feedback@smmwu.org.sg.

AsiaOne has contacted Samsung for more information.

Dyson staff also laid off that day

Household appliance giant Dyson also conducted a retrenchment exercise in Singapore on Tuesday after giving just one day notice to the United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries (UWEEI).

In a media statement on the same day, the union expressed disappointment with Dyson's conduct and stated that it has "escalated" the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

UWEEI was dissatisfied that there was insufficient time for meaningful discussion between the union and Dyson over the retrenchment.

Even though affected workers fall outside its scope of representation under the collective agreement with Dyson, UWEEI stands ready to support affected workers, it added.

A Dyson spokesperson told The Business Times: "Dyson respectfully informed UWEEI in advance. Dyson is following all prevailing guidelines from the MOM and providing employees with the support they need, including outplacement services."

Both statements did not mention the number of workers affected.

Dyson's Singapore had reportedly received a 35 per cent boost to more than 1,920 employees in 2023.

