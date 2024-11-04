SG60: Year-long celebrations for Singaporeans to show care for and connect with one another, says PM Wong

A myriad of programmes will be held next year in commemoration of Singapore's 60th birthday.

Speaking at the Community Club Management Committees' (CCMC) 60th Anniversary dinner at One Punggol on Monday night (Nov 4), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that these events will be platforms for Singaporeans to connect, contribute and show care for one another.

PM Wong, who also chairs the People's Association (PA), announced that the theme of SG60, Building Our Singapore Together, will support Singaporeans' commitment to a renewed social compact during the Forward Singapore exercise.

"SG60 aims to celebrate our nation-building journey and reflect on our shared values of multiculturalism, boldness, resilience and openness that have united and allowed us to prosper against the odds," he said.

These SG60 programmes will provide opportunities for Singaporeans to collaborate, share ideas, and co-create solutions to shape the future of the Singapore story.

The list of upcoming programmes includes Chingay, a annual parade organised by PA to celebrate Singapore's multiculturalism.

The theme for Chingay 2025 is Joy, which reflects Singapore's shared experiences that transcend ethnicity, language and age.

The National Heritage Board's (NHB) Project Citizens – The First Million will also be launched next year.

This initiative by the Founders' Memorial aims to capture stories of Singapore’s founding generation of citizens and reflect Singapore's multicultural values throughout the years.

Other programmes such as Exercise SG Ready, and Singapore World Water Day are also set to take place in 2025.

Recognition for volunteers

During the anniversary dinner, PM Wong and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and PA Deputy Chairperson Edwin Tong also recognised CCMC volunteers for their contributions.

One of these volunteers, who ensures that the facilities, programmes and activities offered by the CCs meet residents' needs, was Keat Hong CCMC chairperson Cindy Chng.

Chng, 35, is the youngest CCMC chairperson as well as an active and passionate grassroots leader. She played an integral part in planning and building the new Keat Hong Community Club (CC), which replaced Lam Soon CC in the Block 421 void deck in Choa Chu Kang, in 2018.

Chng also advocated for greater youth engagement via Skype and Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic, while also promoting digital inclusion for seniors.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the social entrepreneur said that her motivation to give back to her community comes from her having been a beneficiary of it herself.

"[This role] is really very special, because I grew up in the community...being a beneficiary of the activities, seeing how the leaders play a part," she said.

"Now I'm able to contribute and empower others to come forward. It's really a nice journey."

When asked how she felt about being recognised for her contributions to the community during the event, Chng said that it was "definitely encouraging".

"I have always believed that everybody can play a part no matter who we are. it never occurred to me that I could be a CCMC chairperson, but [the role] is about sparking and nurturing community participation and that's something that I really enjoy," she explained.

Community initiatives for innovation

Two new initiatives were also announced during the celebration on Monday night.

The PA plans to spark and nurture community participation via dedicated Community Innovation Spaces (CIS) in the CCs for residents, volunteers and corporate organisations to collaborate and test innovative solutions to address community needs.

Each CIS will have smart features, tools and software, including a central innovation area equipped with advanced digital tools, such as a digital display white board to aid in real-time data visualisation and discussion.

These spaces will be piloted in 10 CCs throughout next year.

The Community Innovation Hackathon, slated to take place in the first quarter of 2025, aims to bring like-minded participants together to share experiences and insights regarding local community challenges.

During the hackathon, shortlisted teams made up of members of the public will be matched with suitable mentors, tech experts or partners during the project development stage.

There will also be design thinking and problem-solving workshops as part of the pitch preparation process.

