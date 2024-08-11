'So heartwarming': Man offers free haircut to 59 migrant workers in light of National Day

59 migrant workers had a National Day weekend to remember.

Local Donjany, who goes by _donjany on social media, offered them a free haircut in light of the country's birthday.

On Friday (Aug 9), Donjany posted a short clip, on TikTok, of his kind gesture to these men who (quite literally) set the building blocks of Singapore.

@_donjany 59 migrant workers FREE HAIRCUT! Happy National Day Singapore! Thank you @thuglifestudiosg for the support 🇸🇬🫶 ♬ original sound - _donjany

Throughout the video, he could be seen casually walking up to a number of migrant workers with his proposal.

"We want to give you haircut, free. Don't need pay," Donjany explained.

This took one or two of them by surprise, but it seemed like the content creator managed to find 59 migrant workers to take up his offer.

He brought them to Thuglife Studio, a barber shop in Woodlands, and once the haircuts began, so did the heartfelt interactions.

Whether it was revealing how many years they've been in the country or the sacrifices they've made for their loved ones, many of the migrant workers were not shy to share the realities of being away from their homes for a prolonged period of time.

"I love you mum, I miss you so much," one migrant worker said.

In a separate conversation, Donjany learnt that another migrant worker makes daily calls to his family.

Referring to him as bhaiya (translates to brother), Donjany thanked him for his services to Singapore.

Donjany went on to mention how society often overlooks migrant workers and feels that they "deserve to feel appreciated".

AsiaOne has reached on to Donjany for more information.

In the comments section, many netizens saluted his act of graciousness and admitted that the TikTok video was an emotional watch.

"That's so heartwarming," one TikTok user wrote.

Others followed in Donjany's footsteps and took the time to thank the migrant workers.

"Kindness begets kindness. Thank you to all the migrant workers for building and toiling in Singapore," another netizen commented.

ALSO READ: Man with national flag sunburn 'no regrets' despite rainy parade; says mark will take months to fade

amierul@asiaone.com