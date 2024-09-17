Video of secondary school bullying incident goes viral, police investigating

SINGAPORE – The police said they are investigating a bullying incident involving a group of secondary school students, after a 2023 video showing the group taunting a fellow student surfaced online.

In the TikTok video posted on Sept 15, at least five teenagers who appear to be wearing Bukit View Secondary School uniforms are seen surrounding a peer with a backpack at the void deck of a Housing Board flat.

The group, dressed in long pants, appear to be laughing at the smaller boy who is in shorts. One of them then grabs the boy’s backpack and kicks him in the back, sending him sprawling to the ground.

The video, which is now deleted, had clocked almost 600,000 views as at 11am on Sept 16.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, Bukit View Secondary’s principal Jaswant Singh said the incident took place in October 2023 outside the school’s premises. It was not reported to the school at the time.

He added that the school immediately checked on the victim following the circulation of the video. The victim did not report any injuries at the time.

“The school takes a serious view of such misbehaviour and will counsel the students involved as well as mete out disciplinary actions where appropriate,” Mr Singh said.

A police report has also been lodged by the victim’s parents, he added.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

