Woman caught in bus lane at Woodlands Checkpoint tries to offer $65 bribe to auxiliary cop

A 42-year-old woman was charged in court on Thursday (Oct 3) for attempting to bribe an auxiliary officer at Woodlands Checkpoint, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Wang Xiping was stopped for illegally driving in the bus lane on July 17 earlier this year, according to the charge sheet.

In hopes of avoiding the penalty charges, she allegedly offered an auxiliary officer RM50 (S$15) and S$50 to turn a blind eye.

The officer did not accept Wang's bribe.

Wang was charged with one count of violating Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. If convicted, she will be sentenced to a maximum fine of $100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

She intends to plead guilty when she returns to court on Nov 15, reported Zaobao.

Jailed for trying to bribe ICA officer

Last June, private bus driver Alagendra Ranjan was sentenced to four weeks' jail for attempting to bribe an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at Woodlands Checkpoint, reported Today then.

The driver tried to bribe the officer so that he can stay longer at a bus bay. Alagendra also verbally abused the officer after his attempted bribe got rejected.

The Malaysian driver was charged in court and sentenced to four weeks in jail.

