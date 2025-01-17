Woman caught vaping on Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok

A woman travelling from Singapore to Bangkok, Thailand, was caught openly vaping in the plane cabin, despite e-cigarettes being illegal in both countries.

The incident occurred on Jetstar flight 3K515 on Jan 10, according to TikTok account Exploring Singapore.

Their video shows the woman, who is seated along the aisle, exhaling clouds of vapour. It then cuts to show an in-flight magazine, which features a section stating that smoking and vaping are prohibited.

The last clip shows the woman walking back to her seat, presumably after talking to a cabin crew.

"How did she get it (the vape) through customs?" read the video caption.

The TikTok user wrote in a comment that they informed the cabin crew about the vaping.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a Jetstar Asia spokesperson said the vape was confiscated by cabin crew, and the incident has been reported to local authorities.

"Smoking, vaping, or the use of electronic cigarettes on any Jetstar aircraft is strictly prohibited," said the spokesperson.

"Safety is our top priority, and this type of behaviour will never be tolerated."

It is illegal to purchase, possess and use vapes in Singapore, and offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

Vapes have also been banned in Thailand since 2014.

