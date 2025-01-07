Daily roundup: Decomposing body of 66-year-old man found in cluttered Boon Keng flat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Decomposing body of 66-year-old man found in cluttered Boon Keng flat

A 66-year-old man was found dead in a flat on Sunday (Jan 5) after his neighbours alerted the police over a stench wafting out from the unit.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the gate of the flat at Block 4 Boon Keng Road could not fully open... » READ MORE

2. TikToker offers free supercar joyrides to strangers, nearly 400 people sign up

You probably wouldn't hop into a random car with a stranger — but what if it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in a supercar?

In a TikTok video posted on Dec 27, local content creator Justin Sng... » READ MORE

3. Cyclist dies after getting hit by bus at zebra crossing near Jurong West

A cyclist died after being hit by a bus at a zebra crossing near Jurong West.

The accident occurred on Tuesday (Jan 7) at around 7.20am... » READ MORE

4. Luhan's social media accounts get restricted after vulgar behaviour in livestream

Chinese singer-actor Luhan had his social media accounts restricted on Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin for reportedly violating community guidelines.

This came after the 34-year-old, seemingly drunk, cursed and pointed his middle finger... » READ MORE

