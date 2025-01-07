Cyclist dies after getting hit by bus at zebra crossing near Jurong West

A cyclist died after being hit by a bus at a zebra crossing near Jurong West.

The accident occurred on Tuesday (Jan 7) at around 7.20am.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the private bus, driven by a 44-year-old man, was turning from Pioneer Road North into a slip road along Jurong West Avenue 4.

The bus hit and ran over the 61-year-old cyclist, killing him on the spot, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the scene saw a blue police tent set up near the zebra crossing and an orange bus parked nearby. The bus driver was also being questioned by the police.

A man surnamed Liang, who is in charge of the bus company involved in the accident, was also present at the scene.

Liang told Shin Min said that the bus driver is from China, and is familiar with the traffic conditions in the area, having been with the company for five or six years.

The bus driver was unsure of how the accident happened — he only found the cyclist after noticing a foreign object at the back of the bus at the zebra crossing.

The police said they arrested the bus driver for driving without reasonable considerations to other road users causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:713201]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com