Daily roundup: Singapore expected to have largest share of passenger EVs in Southeast Asia by 2040 - and other top stories today

1. Singapore expected to have largest share of passenger EVs in Southeast Asia by 2040: Report

Singapore is forecast to have the largest share of passenger electric vehicles (EVs) in South-east Asia by 2040, according to a report from Bloomberg's energy research service BloombergNEF... » READ MORE

2. 'Not about hardware and infrastructure, it's about bonds we have': PM Wong at One Punggol launch

One Punggol, an integrated community and lifestyle hub officially opened on Sunday (Sept 8), where Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said: "Singapore is a little red dot, but there is something distinctive about the different parts of our island...» READ MORE

3. 'Savour 1 last brew': Oriole Coffee + Bar to close after 16 years, will have 1-for-1 full-pint beer promotion

After a good 16 years in Singapore's F&B scene, popular Oriole Coffee + Bar will be shuttering its doors.

The cafe-cum-bar announced its closure in an Instagram post on Aug 30... » READ MORE

4. Harassed: Joe Chen tells rude netizen to 'see a doctor', Zhang Jie gives fans phone number belonging to stranger

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen retaliated after being harassed by a netizen who left malicious comments using different usernames in her Instagram posts for a period of time.

Meanwhile, fan service by Chinese singer Zhang Jie at his Fuzhou concert on Sept 6 ended up causing disturbance to a stranger... » READ MORE

