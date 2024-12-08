Bus stop in Thailand has seats almost level with the ground due to contractor blunder, drawing amusement

Committing a blunder at work is awkward enough, but what happens when a whole city notices your slip-up?

One newly renovated bus stop in the Samut Prakan province of Thailand is going viral online due to a contractor's oversight.

Chances are that not too many commuters have opted to take a seat while waiting for their bus. Any guesses as to why?

Concrete was poured over the seating area to the point where it levelled with the ground, making the bus stop almost unusable.

Last Friday (Dec 6), a photo of the odd-looking bus stop was shared on Facebook page Sanam Khao Muang Prakan.

The caption read: "No communication once again."

At the time of writing, the post has more than 1,700 reactions, with netizens baffled at the sight of this poorly constructed bus stop.

According to Thai publication The Nation, the contractor was not told to remove the bus-stop structure before pouring the concrete.

Since then, the contractor has acknowledged the error and is working on resolving the matter.

Comments shared by netizens ranged from sarcasm to utter disbelief.

"Sitting with my legs stretched out waiting for the bus, it feels so comfortable," one Facebook user joked.

On the Thailand subreddit, a commenter described the bus stop as "a real down-to-earth experience".

However, not everyone seemed interested to go along with the playful antics online.

One Facebook user had a more serious view on this incident, criticising the shoddy work done on the bus stop, saying: "People with sense and ideas don't do that, but lazy people do."

[[nid:692529]]

amierul@asiaone.com