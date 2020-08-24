Cargo train derails on China's Datong-Qinhuangdao railway: Rail authority

BEIJING - A cargo train derailed on Monday (Aug 24) on China’s Datong-Qinhuangdao rail line, a major coal transport route, a local branch office of the nation’s railway authority said in a statement on an official Weibo social media account.

Four carriages on the train were derailed amid heavy rains near Zhuolu station in Hebei province, China Railway’s Taiyuan branch office said, adding that no casualties had been reported.

“We are working on the subsequent clean-up and resumption works on the accident, but it’s not clear how big the impacts of the accident would be,” said an official at Daqin Railway Co, operator of the railway line.

The railway, connecting the coal mining hub of Shanxi and the northern port city Qinhuangdao, was temporarily shut down last week after an earlier derailment accident.

The line moved 226.66 million tonnes of cargo, including coal, in the first seven months of 2020.