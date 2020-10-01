Amazon Japan deploys Pikotaro power to push Amazon Prime Day

What happens when you run out of pineapples and pens but have no time for a trip to the supermarket?

You pen those down on your list and cart down to Amazon just in time for APPD or Amazon Prime Prime Day.

Like mass-manufactured cans of pineapples, the 2016 viral hit (yes we are that old) Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) already has countless remakes.

At the beginning of the year, we saw Pikotaro giving new meaning to the PPAP acronym by encouraging netizens to Pray-for-People-And-Peace. The quirky video teaching viewers to wash their hands and stay safe.

Later, Pikotaro teams up with Pikachu(s) for some Pika-Piko action in PIKA to PIKO.

Now the upbeat meme dance routine has been repackaged yet again to promote Amazon Prime’s Prime Day for Amazon Japan.

We may not have our own PPAP man here in Singapore, but we’re happy to announce that Amazon.sg will be holding their very own Prime Day taking place on Oct 13 to 14, 2020.

For those of you looking for a good deal, this is the time snatch up those big discounts! Do head over to our article on Amazon.sg Prime Day to find out more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.