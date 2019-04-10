iOS 13.2 beta reveals new AirPods with noise cancellation

Apple's upcoming AirPods might have been revealed in iOS 13.2 beta.

According to 9to5Mac and Bloomber reporter Mark Gurman, a glyph found in iOS 13.2 beta shows a similar design to Apple's old in-ear headphones.

The icon is also found in a component of the system related to accessibility settings, which suggests that they can double as hearing aids.

Ear tips of the upcoming AirPods seems to have reverted back to the traditional ones which rests right in your ear. This allows users to experience loads of ambient noise and have a better fit, as per The Verge.

Looks like the AirPods 3/Pro leak from a few months ago was dead on. https://t.co/WU2XYXhtz6 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 2, 2019

In addition, there are other references in iOS 13.2 beta suggesting that there could be different listening modes with or without noise cancellation.

Bloomberg reported in June 2018 that Apple was working on higher-end AirPods with noise cancellation and water resistance. The higher-end AirPods are also expected to cost more than the standard AirPods.

There is a possibility that Apple will announce the new AirPods at an event later this month, alongside with their launch of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone; additional reporting by AsiaOne.