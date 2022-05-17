New Apple TV expected to launch in the second half of the year

A new Apple TV is said to be coming in the second half of the year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch a new Apple TV model in 2H22 which "improves cost structure". While it remains open to interpretation on what "cost structure" means, he could be referring to a more affordable model.

Bloomberg reported last month that Apple is working on a combined HomePod and Apple TV with FaceTime camera. The new hybrid device is touted as the center of Apple's smart home approach with the HomePod minis "surrounding that throughout the home".

The Apple TV was updated in April 2021 with the A12 chip, support for high frame rate HDR video delivery at 4K resolution, and a redesigned remote control with an innovative clickpad.

