Samsung could launch three foldable devices this year

The world's biggest foldable phone maker could be launch three foldable devices later this year.

GalaxyClub claims Samsung is developing three new devices with the codenames B4, Q4 and N4 for release later this year. Assuming B4 and Q4 are the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, the N4 is likely to be another foldable device from a new lineup since the Galaxy Note brand is officially dead.

Could N4 be a new device with a rollable or sliding display? Samsung reportedly confirmed that it is working to develop rollable and sliding displays to strengthen its presence in the display market. Sketches on its official blog suggest that the company may be exploring a device with a tri-folding display and another device with a rollable display.

With the foldable phone market expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, Samsung may want to release one more foldable device to stay ahead of the competition.

Source: GalaxyClub via SamMobile

READ ALSO: Foldable phone market grew 309% in 2021

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.